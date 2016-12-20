Biology News

Sandata Technologies Expands Leadership Team with Product Management Executive
|1/13/2017
|PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. , Jan. 13, 2017 Sandata Technologies, LLC, a leading national provider of technology solutions for the homecare industry, including Electronic Visit Verification™ (EVV™), announced today the appointment of homecare industry expert, Justin Jugs, as Senior Vice President of Product Management. Justin brings more than 15 years of homecare experience to San... [Comments]
Trovagene Announces Broadening Network of Commercial Distributors
|1/12/2017
|SAN DIEGO , Jan. 12, 2017 Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV ), a developer of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) technologies, today announced that it has signed agreements with seven strategic partners across Europe and the Middle East for commercialization of the Trovera™ liquid biopsy tests. This milestone marks the first wave of international distribution agree... [Comments]
Study: The Office of 2017 Will Use Biometrics - But Not Business Cards or Fax Machines
|1/12/2017
|NEW YORK , Jan. 12, 2017 New research undertaken by Fit Small Business has revealed trends around the office of the future. 1,000 participants were simply asked which office technology had they not used in the last three months which we may consider standard issue. Insights on what will be key features in the office of 2017 were also gathered from futurist... [Comments]
Biometric Technology Market is Estimated to Generate $10.72 Billion, Globally by 2022 - Allied Market Research
|1/12/2017
|PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India , January 12, 2017 A new report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global Biometric Technology Market: Opportunities and Forecasts, 2015 - 2022," projects that the global biometric technology market is expected to generate revenue of $10.72 billion by 2022, with an estimated CAGR of 19.4% from 2016 to 2022. Continue Reading... [Comments]
Latest Intoxalock Innovation Leading the Ignition Interlock Industry, Improves Customer Experience
|1/11/2017
|DES MOINES, Iowa , Jan. 11, 2017 Intoxalock, a leading ignition interlock provider, has introduced another industry first with the release of its patent-pending calibration device. With this new technology, Intoxalock is able to quickly and reliably perform calibrations, securely upload data logs and process repairs at service center locations, allowing more flexibility for th... [Comments]
Visikol Co-Founder Michael Johnson named to 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 List
|1/11/2017
|NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. , Jan. 11, 2017 Michael Johnson, co-founder of Visikol Inc. a company originally funded with an investment from Foundation Venture Capital Group, Inc., has been named to the elite "Forbes 30 Under 30" list in the Science category. Johnson, 27, was one of 600 people in 20 fields nationwide to be recognized as a leader in business and... [Comments]
CalciMedica Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Studies for CRAC Channel Inhibitor
|1/6/2017
|LA JOLLA, Calif. , Jan. 6, 2017 Privately-held CalciMedica, Inc., announced that it started Phase 1 safety studies in healthy volunteers of a novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibitor, CM4620, intended to treat acute pancreatitis. Acute pancreatitis, sudden painful inflammation of the pancreas, is typically a mild disorder, but can be very seriou... [Comments]
SomaLogic announces that it has joined the iCarbonX Digital Life Alliance
|1/6/2017
|BOULDER, Colo. , Jan. 5, 2017 SomaLogic announced today that it has agreed to join the "Digital Life Alliance" established by iCarbonX, the China -based company founded in 2015 to build a "Global Digital Health Ecosystem that can define each person's 'digital life' based on a combination of individual's biological, behavioral and psychological data, the Internet and ar... [Comments]
Attagene Receives Tibbetts Award at White House Ceremony
|1/16/2017
|Morrisville, NC (PRWEB) January 16, 2017 Attagene , a Research Triangle Park-based life science company, received the prestigious Tibbetts Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Tibbetts Award honors the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program participants “that h... [Comments]
Eurofins Genomics Expands Express Oligo Service
|1/16/2017
|LOUISVILLE, Ky. , Jan. 16, 2017 Eurofins Genomics today announced the expansion of its Express Oligo service, which will allow more customers to receive their primers in a shorter turnaround time, without the usual price premium or compromise in quality found with other providers. Express oligos are available for anyone in the United States at no additional fee. Res... [Comments]
Phase Genomics Announces Commercial Availability of Rapid End-to-End Genome Assembly Service
|1/14/2017
|San Diego, CA (PRWEB) January 14, 2017 Seattle-based Phase Genomics has announced the general availability of Proximo™, a new service providing complete end-to-end genome assemblies to researchers around the globe. Long considered a “holy grail” in biological research, access to complete gen... [Comments]
ASBM Statement on Final Guidance for Industry Nonproprietary Naming of Biological Products
|1/14/2017
|ARLINGTON, Va. , Jan. 13, 2017 The Alliance for Safe Biologic Medicines (ASBM) today issued the following statement in response to FDA final guidance on biologic naming: We commend the FDA for its continued leadership in emphasizing the importance of distinct naming for all biologics, including biosimilars. Our members are keenly aware of the benefits biosimilars will... [Comments]
Biosimilars Market by Product, Manufacturing, Application - Global Forecast to 2021 for the $10 Billion Market - Research and Markets
|1/13/2017
|DUBLIN , Jan 13, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biosimilars Market by Product, Manufacturing, Application - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering. The biosimilars market is expected to reach USD 10.90 Billion by 2021 from USD 3.39 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 26.3%. The global biosimilars market is segmented... [Comments]