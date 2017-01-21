Biology News

Spero Therapeutics Acquires Next Generation Antibacterial Candidates from Pro Bono Bio for Treatment of Multidrug-Resistant, Gram-Negative Infections
|1/31/2017
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Jan. 31, 2017 Spero Therapeutics, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company founded to develop novel therapies for the treatment of bacterial infections, today announced it has acquired a next generation set of antibacterial candidates from Pro Bono Bio Ltd (PBB) to bolster its pipeline addressing the increased prevalence of multi-drug resistant forms...
Invitae to announce fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and 2017 guidance and will host conference call on February 13, 2017
|1/30/2017
SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 30, 2017 Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA ), one of the fastest growing genetic information companies, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provide 2017 guidance on Monday, February 13, 2017, and Invitae's management team will host a conference call that day at 4:45 p.m. Eastern / 1:45 p.m....
Crossmatch Announces Foreign Assistance/Disaster Relief Solution to Combat Fraud, Waste and Abuse
|1/26/2017
PANAMA CITY , Jan. 26, 2017 Crossmatch, a leading provider of security and identity management solutions, today unveiled a new solution aimed at combatting fraud, waste and abuse in assistance operations around the world. The solution was introduced at the Action on Disaster Relief conference in Panama City , a key meeting point for UN agencies and foreign assistance o...
Acuity Market Intelligence Releases "Ten Top Trends for Biometrics and Digital Identity" for 2017
|1/26/2017
DENVER , Jan. 26, 2017 Acuity Market Intelligence today released the 2017 "Ten Top Trends for Biometrics and Digital Identity". Acuity characterizes 2017 as a "breakout" year for biometrics and digital identity when increased adoption reflects a new understanding of the potential benefits these technologies offer. "Biometrics and digital identity are o...
Technologies Empowering Future of Identity Management
|1/25/2017
NEW YORK , Jan. 25, 2017 The Elements of Enterprise Information Security Identity and Access Management (IAM) lifecycle is comprised of a comprehensive set of business processes and enterprise infrastructure for the purpose of maintaining digital identities and providing a secured and documented access to enterprise resources and applications. There are significant number of p...
NMR Markets: Global Analysis and Opportunity Evaluation 2016 - 2020
|1/24/2017
NEW YORK , Jan. 24, 2017 Biopharm Reports has carried out a comprehensive market study of the laboratory use of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR). This involved the participation of 363 experienced end-users and profiled current practices, developments, trends and end-user plans over the next three years, as well as growth and opportunities. These areas include gro...
Consumer-Use Baby Monitors Have Little Proven Benefit for Healthy Infants
|1/24/2017
PHILADELPHIA , Jan. 24, 2017 It sounds simple and harmless—an electronic sensor attached to a baby's sock that monitors vital signs and alerts parents on their smart phones if, for instance, an infant's oxygen saturation level drops. But pediatric experts argue that such devices may cause undue alarm to parents, with no evidence of medical benefits, especially...
Global Biometric Adoption Soars as Biometric Smartphone Prices Plunge; 120 Models for $150 or Less
|1/23/2017
DENVER , Jan. 23, 2017 The latest mobile market research from Acuity Market Intelligence reveals that biometric smartphone prices have dropped dramatically. The quarterly average price of a biometric smartphone decreased from $849 in Q1 2013 to $276 in Q4 2016. There are now 120 sub-$150 models on the market at an average price of $116, up from just 28 a...
3D Bioprinting Market Worth 1,332.6 Million USD by 2021
|2/1/2017
PUNE, India , February 1, 2017 According to a new market research report "3D Bioprinting Market by Technology (Microextrusion, Inkjet, Laser, Magnetic), Material (Cells, Hydrogels, Extracellular Matrices, Biomaterials), Application (Clinical (Bone, Cartilage, Skin) & Research (Regenerative Medicine)) - Global Forecasts to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, This repor...
Global Biomarkers Technologies, Markets and Companies Report 2017-2025: Proteomics, Metabolomics, Molecular Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Clinical Trials, and Bioinformatics - Research and Markets
|2/1/2017
DUBLIN , Feb 1, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Biomarkers - Technologies, Markets and Companies" to their offering. This report describes different types of biomarkers and their discovery using various -omics technologies such as proteomics and metabolomics. Molecular diagnostics technologies are...
New Genedata Screener® APC Functionality and Integration with Nanion SyncroPatch 384PE at SLAS2017
|2/1/2017
Basel, Switzerland and Munich, Germany (PRWEB) February 01, 2017 Genedata, a leading provider of advanced software solutions for drug discovery and life science research, today announced new automated patch clamp (APC) functionality in Genedata Screener for Ion Channel Screening and a Genedat...
eMazzanti Wins Bid to Name Whale Shark Tracked Online
|2/1/2017
(PRWEB) February 01, 2017 Hoboken, New Jersey - (Cision) February 1, 2017 – eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area IT consultant and MSP, has won a bid to name the first female whale shark to be featured on the Ocearch Shark Tracker website. The bid was donated to the Woods Hole Oceanograph...
Research Reports Coverage on Biotech Stocks -- Intercept Pharma, Aeterna Zentaris, Spark Therapeutics, and Aratana Therapeutics
|2/1/2017
NEW YORK , February 1, 2017 The Biotech industry remains under intense pressure due to political and media focus on high drug prices, as well as the changing competitive scenario weighing on the sector. However, its fundamentals remain strong, with M&A, product approvals, and positive data flow to act as catalysts, according to a Zacks' report. This morning, Stock-Caller...