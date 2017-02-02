Biology News

Texas Biomed Names Larry Schlesinger, M.D. As President/CEO
|2/3/2017
|SAN ANTONIO , Feb. 3, 2017 Texas Biomedical Research Institute announced that its Board of Trustees has named Dr. Larry Schlesinger as the Institute's new President and CEO. Dr. Schlesinger will take the helm of Texas Biomed effective May 31, 2017. He is currently the Chair of the Department of Microbial Infection and Immunity and Director of the Center for Microbial... [Comments]
Newly Launched Identity Strategy Partners, LLP Provides Policy and Technical Consultation on Complex Identity Issues to the Private and Public Sectors
|2/3/2017
|WASHINGTON , Feb. 3, 2017 A new independent identity strategy consultancy firm announces its formation, Identity Strategy Partners, LLP (IdSP) . Designed to fill a critical niche in technical and policy expertise in the complex identity market, founding partners Mark Crego and Janice Kephart together have nearly 35 combined years just in identity expertise that span feder... [Comments]
TapImmune Completes Scale-Up and GMP Manufacturing of TPIV 200 Vaccine to Supply Additional Phase 2 Clinical Trials
|2/2/2017
|JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Feb. 2, 2017 TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV ), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and gene-based immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, announced today it has successfully completed a multi-gram scale-up and GMP manufacturing of a second clinica... [Comments]
EyeLock Releases New White Paper "What You Should Know About Biometrics in the Cloud"
|2/2/2017
|NEW YORK , Feb. 2, 2017 EyeLock LLC, a market leader of iris-based identity authentication solutions, has released a new white paper " What You Should Know About Biometrics in the Cloud ." The problem of ensuring user authenticity is a growing concern. In traditional schemes, cryptography is used to protect the authentication of users. However, traditional authent... [Comments]
2017 Japan Prize Honors Trailblazers in Life Science and Cryptography
|2/2/2017
|TOKYO , Feb. 1, 2017 Central to its deep commitment to honor the most innovative and meaningful advances worldwide, The Japan Prize Foundation today announced the laureates of the 2017 Japan Prize, who have pushed the envelope in their respective fields of Life Sciences and Electronics, Information and Communication. Three scientists are being recognized with the 2017 Jap... [Comments]
IDTechEx Research Announces New Report on Sensors for Robotics
|2/1/2017
|BOSTON, Massachusetts , February 1, 2017 IDTechEx Research, a leading provider of independent market research, business intelligence and events on emerging technology, announces the availability of a new report, Sensors for Robotics: Technologies, Markets and Forecasts 2017-2027 . Continue Reading Revenues of vision systems in industri... [Comments]
Spero Therapeutics Acquires Next Generation Antibacterial Candidates from Pro Bono Bio for Treatment of Multidrug-Resistant, Gram-Negative Infections
|1/31/2017
|CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Jan. 31, 2017 Spero Therapeutics, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company founded to develop novel therapies for the treatment of bacterial infections, today announced it has acquired a next generation set of antibacterial candidates from Pro Bono Bio Ltd (PBB) to bolster its pipeline addressing the increased prevalence of multi-drug resistant forms... [Comments]
Invitae to announce fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and 2017 guidance and will host conference call on February 13, 2017
|1/30/2017
|SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 30, 2017 Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA ), one of the fastest growing genetic information companies, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provide 2017 guidance on Monday, February 13, 2017, and Invitae's management team will host a conference call that day at 4:45 p.m. Eastern / 1:45 p.m.... [Comments]
Aratana Therapeutics to Attend North American Veterinary Conference
|2/4/2017
|LEAWOOD, Kan. , Feb. 3, 2017 Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX ), a pet therapeutics company focused on the licensing, development and commercialization of innovative biopharmaceutical products for companion animals, announced it will highlight the commercial availability of NOCITA ® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) and the co-promotion of GALLIPRANT ® (... [Comments]
Biometric 2 Factor Authentication for Salesforce is now available on AppExchange
|2/3/2017
|New York, NY (PRWEB) February 03, 2017 The recent identity theft and personal data protection issues stemming from the cutting-edge hacking techniques further exacerbate the weaknesses in traditional password-protection login systems. According to Gartner research: ‘…in 2015 there were more t... [Comments]
Animal Biotechnology Technologies, Markets and Companies 2017-2026: 124 Companies & 108 Collaborations - Research and Markets
|2/3/2017
|DUBLIN , Feb 3, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Animal Biotechnology - Technologies, Markets and Companies" to their offering. This report describes and evaluates animal biotechnology and its application in veterinary medicine and pharmaceuticals as well as improvement in food production. Knowledg... [Comments]
MiMedx Comments On FDA Decision Not To Finalize HCT/P Guidance Documents This Year
|2/3/2017
|MARIETTA, Ga. , Feb. 3, 2017 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG ), the leading regenerative medicine company utilizing human amniotic tissue and patent-protected processes to develop and market advanced products and therapies for the Wound Care, Surgical, Orthopedic, Spine, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic, and Dental sectors of healthcare, commented today regarding the Food and Dr... [Comments]
RoviSys Strengthens European Presence, Caters to Benelux Region with New Office in Utrecht
|2/3/2017
|Aurora, Ohio (PRWEB) February 03, 2017 RoviSys, a leading independent provider of comprehensive process automation, systems integration, and building management solutions, announced today the opening of an office in Utrecht, The Netherlands. This new location allows RoviSys and RoviSys Buildi... [Comments]