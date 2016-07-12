Biology News

23andMe Releases Second Children's Book "The One and Only Me" as Part of Larger Education Program
|12/22/2016
|MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , Dec. 20, 2016 As part of its longstanding mission to improve genetic literacy at all levels, 23andMe, the leading personal genetics company, recently released its latest children's book, titled The One and Only Me . The book focuses on the topics of inheritance and variation of traits that are part of the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS)... [Comments]
SuperCom Subsidiary LCA Awarded a New $750,000 to $2.5 Million Program by California County
|12/22/2016
|NEW YORK , December 22, 2016 SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB ), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, Public Safety, HealthCare, and Finance sectors announced today that Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), a subsidiary of SuperCom, has been selected to implement and deploy a community-based supportive services program to reduce recidivism... [Comments]
Transition to Keyless Automotive Access Systems Fuels Growth Opportunities for Specialist Companies
|12/20/2016
|LONDON , Dec. 20, 2016 The rising popularity of mobility services such as car sharing, rental and leasing is stoking significant interest in keyless access systems. Following the saturation of radio frequency technology, Bluetooth low energy (BLE), biometrics and near-field communication (NFC) are poised to emerge as the next wave of wireless technologies in the automotive ind... [Comments]
STMicroelectronics and Valencell Announce Collaboration on Highly Accurate and Powerful Biometric Sensor Platform for Wearables and IoT
|12/20/2016
|RALEIGH, N.C. and GENEVA, Dec, 20, 2016 Valencell , the leading innovator in performance biometric data sensor technology, and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced today the launch of a new, highly accurate and scalable development kit for biometric wearable... [Comments]
Mosaic Biomedicals se une a Northern Biologics
|12/19/2016
|BARCELONA , España y TORONTO , 19 de diciembre de 2016 Mosaic Biomedicals SL anunció hoy una fusión con Northern Biologics Inc. que permitirá el desarrollo acelerado de MSC-1, un anticuerpo humanizado que se espera comenzar a utilizar en ensayos clínicos en varios tipos de tumor en 2017, con múltiples sitios previstos a lo largo de Europa y Norteamérica.... [Comments]
IdentyTech Offers Boon Edam Products Integrated with Biometric Readers
|12/16/2016
|MIAMI , Dec. 16, 2016 IdentyTechSolutions America LLC , a leading provider of intuitive Identity management products and solutions and a cutting-edge manufacturer of software and hardware security solutions, announced today that it is offering seamless, integrated solutions that comprise IDT biometric readers and Boon Edam security entrance products. The solutions provid... [Comments]
$854 Million Biometric Vehicle Access System Market - Authentication Type, Future Technology, Vehicle Type & Region - Global Forecast to 2021 - Research and Markets
|12/16/2016
|DUBLIN , Dec 16, 2016 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biometric Vehicle Access System Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering. The biometric vehicle access system market, in terms of value, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.06% from 2016 to 2021. The market is estimated to be USD 442.7 Million in 2016, and i... [Comments]
Wearable Medical Devices Market by Application, End Use, Type, Distribution Channel - Forecast to 2021
|12/16/2016
|NEW YORK , Dec. 16, 2016 The global wearable medical device market, in terms of value, is projected to reach USD 12.14 billion by 2021 from USD 5.31 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by technological advancements in medical devices, launch of a growing number of smartphone-based healthcare... [Comments]
Mouse Anti-Snail, a.a. 150-39 Antibody, Unconjugated from CHEMICONDescription:Snail, a.a. 150-39...
Rat Anti-Mouse IgM Heavy Chain Monoclonal Antibody, Unconjugated, Clone LO-MM-3 from Cell SciencesDescription:Anti-Mouse IgM Heavy Chain, Clone LO-MM-3, Monoclonal Antibody...
Chicken Anti-HOXC11 Polyclonal Antibody, Unconjugated from ProSci, IncDescription:HOXC11 Antibody...
Rabbit Anti-BAFF-R (CT) BR3 Polyclonal Antibody, Unconjugated from ProSci, IncDescription:BAFF-R (CT) BR3 Affinity Purified Polyclonal Antibody...
Chicken Anti-HOXC11 Polyclonal Antibody, Unconjugated from ProSci, IncDescription:HOXC11 Antibody...
Exoskeleton Technology News Announces Launch of New Website
|1/1/2017
|Albuquerque, New Mexico (PRWEB) January 01, 2017 Exoskeleton Technology News is proud to announce the launch of a new website and domain. The new website provides comprehensive news, information, and analysis of the growing robotic exoskeleton technology industry. This industry is destine... [Comments]
Thanks to Tesoro Foundation, South Texas Blood & Tissue Center can roll out new bus
|12/31/2016
|San Antonio, Texas (PRWEB) December 30, 2016 The Tesoro Foundation and the South Texas Blood & Center (STBTC), the nonprofit community blood bank for more than 40 counties in South Texas, announce a Tesoro Foundation grant for a brand-new bloodmobile. The state-of-the-art blood collection... [Comments]
Dr. David Samadi Explains How Inherited Mutations Linked To Prostate Cancer Increase Mortality At An Earlier Age
|12/29/2016
|New York, NY (PRWEB) December 29, 2016 A recent retrospective case-case study of 313 patients found a significantly higher mortality rate in men with prostate cancer who have the germline mutations in three genes – BRCA1/2 (BReast CAncer genes 1 and 2) and ATM. This study not only shows an... [Comments]
Intrexon Announces a Special Stock Dividend of Shares of AquaBounty Technologies
|12/29/2016
|GERMANTOWN, Md. , Dec. 29, 2016 Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON)("Intrexon" or the "Company"), a leader in the engineering and industrialization of biology to improve the quality of life and health of the planet, today announced a special stock dividend of 53,296,710 shares of common stock of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. ("AquaBounty"), subject to adjustment to reflect a... [Comments]
‘Latest spoke in the wheel’ drives brain-mapping advances, notes journal Neurophotonics
|12/28/2016
|BELLINGHAM, Washington, USA, and CARDIFF, UK (PRWEB) December 28, 2016 Advances in microscopy techniques have often triggered important discoveries in the field of neuroscience, enabling vital insights in understanding the brain and promising new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such... [Comments]