Biology News

CalciMedica Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Studies for CRAC Channel Inhibitor
|1/6/2017
LA JOLLA, Calif. , Jan. 6, 2017 Privately-held CalciMedica, Inc., announced that it started Phase 1 safety studies in healthy volunteers of a novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibitor, CM4620, intended to treat acute pancreatitis. Acute pancreatitis, sudden painful inflammation of the pancreas, is typically a mild disorder, but can be very seriou...
SomaLogic announces that it has joined the iCarbonX Digital Life Alliance
|1/6/2017
BOULDER, Colo. , Jan. 5, 2017 SomaLogic announced today that it has agreed to join the "Digital Life Alliance" established by iCarbonX, the China -based company founded in 2015 to build a "Global Digital Health Ecosystem that can define each person's 'digital life' based on a combination of individual's biological, behavioral and psychological data, the Internet and ar...
Delta ID Introduces Iris Scanning Technology for In-Car Biometrics and Secure Autonomous Driving at CES 2017
|1/6/2017
NEWARK, Calif. , Jan. 5, 2017 Delta ID Inc., a leader in consumer-grade iris scanning technology, introduced its iris scanning technology for automotive at CES® 2017. Delta ID has collaborated with Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ) to demonstrate the use of iris scanning as a secure, reliable and convenient way to identify and authenticate the driver in a car, and as a...
CES 2017: A&D Medical Features its ULTRACONNECT Blood Pressure Monitors
|1/4/2017
LAS VEGAS , Jan. 4, 2017 For the thousands of attendees at this year's International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), A&D Medical , a global leader in connected health and biometric measurement devices and services, will be featuring its new line of ULTRA CONNECT blood pressure monitors. On display in A&D Medical's special CES Exhibit Suite , the new upper ar...
Valencell Raises the Bar in Biometric Sensor Solutions for Hearables and Wearables
|1/4/2017
LAS VEGAS , Jan. 4, 2017 CES 2017 – Valencell , the leading innovator in performance biometric sensor technology, today announced the launch of two new versions of its Benchmark™ sensor systems, the highly-accurate biometric sensor modules that incorporate the best of Valencell's PerformTek ® biometric technology, experience and expertise. The two new designs inc...
Cloudtag Announces Onitor Track, a Weight Loss Program and Wearable for the Age of Data, at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show
|1/3/2017
LAS VEGAS , Jan. 3, 2017 Onitor, provider of digital health technology for consumers, today announced the introduction of Onitor Track, an innovative biometric data-driven program designed to aid weight loss for women and men, showcasing this month at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas . In the U.S., the World Health Organization (WHO), have identified...
23andMe Releases Second Children's Book "The One and Only Me" as Part of Larger Education Program
|12/22/2016
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , Dec. 20, 2016 As part of its longstanding mission to improve genetic literacy at all levels, 23andMe, the leading personal genetics company, recently released its latest children's book, titled The One and Only Me . The book focuses on the topics of inheritance and variation of traits that are part of the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS)...
SuperCom Subsidiary LCA Awarded a New $750,000 to $2.5 Million Program by California County
|12/22/2016
NEW YORK , December 22, 2016 SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB ), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, Public Safety, HealthCare, and Finance sectors announced today that Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), a subsidiary of SuperCom, has been selected to implement and deploy a community-based supportive services program to reduce recidivism...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 7, 2017
|1/9/2017
NEW YORK , Jan. 9, 2017 Attorney Advertising -- NEW YORK Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ("Agile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGRX ) and certain of its officers, and is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons or entities who purchased General Cable secur...
Pall ForteBio Acquires the Pioneer SPR Product Line from SensiQ Technologies to Expand Its Label-Free Interaction Analysis Portfolio
|1/9/2017
Freemont, CA (PRWEB) January 09, 2017 Pall ForteBio, the developer and provider of industry-leading label-free biosensor technology platform, today announced that they will acquire the assets related to SensiQ's Pioneer product line.Pioneer products are immediately available for sales, servic...
RegeneRx Receives Notice of Acceptance for Patent in Australia For Treatment of Neural Injury with Thymosin Beta 4.
|1/9/2017
ROCKVILLE, Md. , Jan. 9, 2017 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: RGRX) ("the Company" or "RegeneRx"), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair and regeneration, today announced that it has received a Notice of Acceptance for a patent from the Australian Patent Office for the use of Thymosin beta 4 (Tß4), the active pharmaceutic...
FinancialBuzz.com: Advances in Biotechnology Sector
|1/9/2017
NEW YORK , January 9, 2017 http://www.Financialbuzz.com - The biotechnology industry is very diverse. Technological innovation and new therapeutic platforms are consistently being developed by biotechs and extensively used in clinical trials. A new research report by Grand View Research, Inc. estimates that the global biotechnology market size is expected to reac...
SPIE Launches ‘Photonics Fast Pitch Lunch’ for Experienced Entrepreneurs Raising Funds at Photonics West
|1/9/2017
BELLINGHAM, Washington, USA, and CARDIFF, UK (PRWEB) January 08, 2017 SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics , is organizing a new lunchtime forum for experienced entrepreneurs to present to investors during Photonics West , January 31 in San Francisco. After the 90-second...