Biology News

Research and Markets - Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market Growth of 19.36%, 2017-2021 With AGNITIO, Nuance Communications, VoiceTrust & VoiceVault Dominating
|1/21/2017
|DUBLIN , Jan 20, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering. The global voice recognition biometrics market to grow at a CAGR of 19.36% during the period 2017-2021. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global voice recogn... [Comments]
Biometric Sensor Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2022, Globally, Allied Market Research
|1/19/2017
|PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India , January 19, 2017 According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global Biometric Sensor Market, Opportunities and Forecast, 2014 - 2022," the global biometric sensor market is expected to garner $1.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2016 to 2022. In 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the global mar... [Comments]
innerCore Offering Sensory's TrulySecure Biometric Technology as Part of its Security Packages
|1/19/2017
|SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Jan. 19, 2017 Sensory Inc ., a Silicon Valley company enhancing user experience and security for consumer electronics, and i nnerCore , provider of next-generation payment processing systems and cybersecurity solutions, today announced a global partnership that will assist more banks, enterprises and financial institutions worldwide to bolster security... [Comments]
Kalorama: More IVD M&A Likely in Changing Acquisitions Landscape
|1/18/2017
|ROCKVILLE, Md. , Jan. 18, 2017 In vitro diagnostic (IVD) companies were very active in 2016 with respect to mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and Kalorama Information expects that trend to continue – though the reasons for such acquisitions have been shifting. Generally, uncertainty in reimbursement and healthcare reform in Europe and the U.S. has changed the acquis... [Comments]
MedNet Solutions Celebrates Unprecedented Growth In 2016
|1/18/2017
|MINNETONKA, Minn. , Jan. 18, 2017 MedNet Solutions , an innovative SaaS-based eClinical technology company that supports the entire spectrum of clinical research, is proud to announce that 2016 has been another record-breaking year for the organization in terms of corporate growth, outside financing and market interest in MedNet's eClinical products and services. The company'... [Comments]
Sandata Technologies Expands Leadership Team with Product Management Executive
|1/13/2017
|PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. , Jan. 13, 2017 Sandata Technologies, LLC, a leading national provider of technology solutions for the homecare industry, including Electronic Visit Verification™ (EVV™), announced today the appointment of homecare industry expert, Justin Jugs, as Senior Vice President of Product Management. Justin brings more than 15 years of homecare experience to San... [Comments]
Trovagene Announces Broadening Network of Commercial Distributors
|1/12/2017
|SAN DIEGO , Jan. 12, 2017 Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV ), a developer of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) technologies, today announced that it has signed agreements with seven strategic partners across Europe and the Middle East for commercialization of the Trovera™ liquid biopsy tests. This milestone marks the first wave of international distribution agree... [Comments]
Study: The Office of 2017 Will Use Biometrics - But Not Business Cards or Fax Machines
|1/12/2017
|NEW YORK , Jan. 12, 2017 New research undertaken by Fit Small Business has revealed trends around the office of the future. 1,000 participants were simply asked which office technology had they not used in the last three months which we may consider standard issue. Insights on what will be key features in the office of 2017 were also gathered from futurist... [Comments]
G&L Scientific Inc. announces Opening of New Offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts
|1/21/2017
|Cambridge, MA (PRWEB) January 20, 2017 G&L Scientific Inc, a leading provider of clinical and scientific consulting and resource to the healthcare industry ( http://www.gandlscientific.com ), has announced the opening of new offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, strengthening and improving... [Comments]
Nipro Corporation and Transonic Systems announce the formation of a Joint Venture
|1/21/2017
|Ithaca, NY (PRWEB) January 20, 2017 Nipro Corporation (Osaka, Japan) and Transonic Systems Inc. (New York, USA) announced the formation of a Joint Venture (JV) under which Nipro will receive exclusive marketing and sales rights for all non-OEM Transonic products in Japan. As partners for more... [Comments]
Nova Oculus Recruits Emergo to Assist with Global Compliance
|1/21/2017
|Indian Wells, CA (PRWEB) January 21, 2017 Nova Oculus Partners has forged another key alliance in our ongoing endeavors to bring to market a pioneering medical device for the treatment of Age-Related Macular Degeneration. The company’s chief operating officer, Walter O’Rourke, has signed a... [Comments]
Interpace Diagnostics Announces $4.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
|1/21/2017
|PARSIPPANY, N.J. , Jan. 20, 2017 Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG)("Interpace" or the "Company"), a company that provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests and pathology services, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with three institutional investors to purchase an aggregate of 855,000 shares of common stock... [Comments]
Bioptix Announces Streamlining of Workforce
|1/21/2017
|BOULDER, Colo. , Jan. 20, 2017 Bioptix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOP ) ("Bioptix" or the "Company"), announced that on January 14, 2017 the Board of Directors of the Company adopted a plan under which the Company will terminate certain employees associated with the September 2016 acquisition of its subsidiary, Bioptix Diagnostics, Inc. The Company commenced terminations on Jan... [Comments]