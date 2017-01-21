Biology News

Crossmatch Announces Foreign Assistance/Disaster Relief Solution to Combat Fraud, Waste and Abuse
|1/26/2017
PANAMA CITY , Jan. 26, 2017 Crossmatch, a leading provider of security and identity management solutions, today unveiled a new solution aimed at combatting fraud, waste and abuse in assistance operations around the world. The solution was introduced at the Action on Disaster Relief conference in Panama City , a key meeting point for UN agencies and foreign assistance o...
Acuity Market Intelligence Releases "Ten Top Trends for Biometrics and Digital Identity" for 2017
|1/26/2017
DENVER , Jan. 26, 2017 Acuity Market Intelligence today released the 2017 "Ten Top Trends for Biometrics and Digital Identity". Acuity characterizes 2017 as a "breakout" year for biometrics and digital identity when increased adoption reflects a new understanding of the potential benefits these technologies offer. "Biometrics and digital identity are o...
Technologies Empowering Future of Identity Management
|1/25/2017
NEW YORK , Jan. 25, 2017 The Elements of Enterprise Information Security Identity and Access Management (IAM) lifecycle is comprised of a comprehensive set of business processes and enterprise infrastructure for the purpose of maintaining digital identities and providing a secured and documented access to enterprise resources and applications. There are significant number of p...
NMR Markets: Global Analysis and Opportunity Evaluation 2016 - 2020
|1/24/2017
NEW YORK , Jan. 24, 2017 Biopharm Reports has carried out a comprehensive market study of the laboratory use of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR). This involved the participation of 363 experienced end-users and profiled current practices, developments, trends and end-user plans over the next three years, as well as growth and opportunities. These areas include gro...
Consumer-Use Baby Monitors Have Little Proven Benefit for Healthy Infants
|1/24/2017
PHILADELPHIA , Jan. 24, 2017 It sounds simple and harmless—an electronic sensor attached to a baby's sock that monitors vital signs and alerts parents on their smart phones if, for instance, an infant's oxygen saturation level drops. But pediatric experts argue that such devices may cause undue alarm to parents, with no evidence of medical benefits, especially...
Global Biometric Adoption Soars as Biometric Smartphone Prices Plunge; 120 Models for $150 or Less
|1/23/2017
DENVER , Jan. 23, 2017 The latest mobile market research from Acuity Market Intelligence reveals that biometric smartphone prices have dropped dramatically. The quarterly average price of a biometric smartphone decreased from $849 in Q1 2013 to $276 in Q4 2016. There are now 120 sub-$150 models on the market at an average price of $116, up from just 28 a...
Research and Markets - Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market Growth of 19.36%, 2017-2021 With AGNITIO, Nuance Communications, VoiceTrust & VoiceVault Dominating
|1/21/2017
DUBLIN , Jan 20, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering. The global voice recognition biometrics market to grow at a CAGR of 19.36% during the period 2017-2021. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global voice recogn...
Biometric Sensor Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2022, Globally, Allied Market Research
|1/19/2017
PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India , January 19, 2017 According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global Biometric Sensor Market, Opportunities and Forecast, 2014 - 2022," the global biometric sensor market is expected to garner $1.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2016 to 2022. In 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the global mar...
Charm CowSide II Test Achieves ILVO Validation
|1/27/2017
Lawrence, MA (PRWEB) January 27, 2017 Charm Sciences, Inc. is pleased to announce the Charm CowSide II test has completed ILVO validation. CowSide II is a 3 hour qualitative test of raw milk for inhibitory substances including residues of antibiotics. The method meets Belgian FASFC acceptan...
Neurotrope Bioscience to Present at the Noble Financial Capital Markets' 13th Annual Investor Conference
|1/27/2017
NEW YORK , Jan. 27, 2017 Neurotrope, Inc. (OTCQB: NTRPD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, announced today that Susanne Wilke , PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Neurotrope, is scheduled to present at the Noble Financial Capital Markets' 13 th Annual NobleCON Conference, be...
Humanized Mouse Model Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% During 2016 to 2021
|1/27/2017
PUNE, India , January 27, 2017 The global humanized mouse model market is projected to reach USD 116.0 million by 2021 from USD 73.3 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% in the next five years (2016 to 2021) propelled by increase in R&D activities carried out by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Browse 69 tables and 47 figures, 12 Compa...
Enterprise Imaging Implementations Drive Growth at Laurel Bridge
|1/27/2017
NEWARK, Del. , Jan. 27, 2017 Laurel Bridge Software, a provider of enterprise medical imaging workflow solutions , experienced dramatic growth in 2016; major contributions came from health systems' merger and acquisition activity and their ensuing efforts to achieve their enterprise imaging goals by utilizing Laurel Bridge solutions. Last year Laurel Bridge Software solidifie...
Porton USA to Acquire J-STAR Research to Expand Its Research and Development Capabilities
|1/27/2017
CRANBURY, N.J. , Jan. 27, 2017 Porton Fine Chemicals, Ltd., ("Porton", SZ 300363), a China -based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the global pharmaceutical industry, today announced that Porton USA , L.L.C. ("PTC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Porton, has entered into a stock purchase agreement with the shareholders of J-STAR Rese...