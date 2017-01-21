Biology News

Navigation Links

Spero Therapeutics Acquires Next Generation Antibacterial Candidates from Pro Bono Bio for Treatment of Multidrug-Resistant, Gram-Negative Infections

1/31/2017

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Jan. 31, 2017  Spero Therapeutics, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company founded to develop novel therapies for the treatment of bacterial infections, today announced it has acquired a next generation set of antibacterial candidates from Pro Bono Bio Ltd (PBB) to bolster its pipeline addressing the increased prevalence of multi-drug resistant forms... [Comments]

Invitae to announce fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and 2017 guidance and will host conference call on February 13, 2017

1/30/2017

SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 30, 2017   Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA ), one of the fastest growing genetic information companies, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provide 2017 guidance on Monday, February 13, 2017, and Invitae's management team will host a conference call that day at 4:45 p.m. Eastern / 1:45 p.m.... [Comments]

Crossmatch Announces Foreign Assistance/Disaster Relief Solution to Combat Fraud, Waste and Abuse

1/26/2017

PANAMA CITY , Jan. 26, 2017  Crossmatch, a leading provider of security and identity management solutions, today unveiled a new solution aimed at combatting fraud, waste and abuse in assistance operations around the world. The solution was introduced at the Action on Disaster Relief conference in Panama City , a key meeting point for UN agencies and foreign assistance o... [Comments]

Acuity Market Intelligence Releases "Ten Top Trends for Biometrics and Digital Identity" for 2017

1/26/2017

DENVER , Jan. 26, 2017  Acuity Market Intelligence today released the 2017 "Ten Top Trends for Biometrics and Digital Identity".  Acuity characterizes 2017 as a "breakout" year for biometrics and digital identity when increased adoption reflects a new understanding of the potential benefits these technologies offer. "Biometrics and digital identity are o... [Comments]

Technologies Empowering Future of Identity Management

1/25/2017

NEW YORK , Jan. 25, 2017 The Elements of Enterprise Information Security Identity and Access Management (IAM) lifecycle is comprised of a comprehensive set of business processes and enterprise infrastructure for the purpose of maintaining digital identities and providing a secured and documented access to enterprise resources and applications. There are significant number of p... [Comments]

NMR Markets: Global Analysis and Opportunity Evaluation 2016 - 2020

1/24/2017

NEW YORK , Jan. 24, 2017 Biopharm Reports has carried out a comprehensive market study of the laboratory use of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR). This involved the participation of 363 experienced end-users and profiled current practices, developments, trends and end-user plans over the next three years, as well as growth and opportunities. These areas include gro... [Comments]

Consumer-Use Baby Monitors Have Little Proven Benefit for Healthy Infants

1/24/2017

PHILADELPHIA , Jan. 24, 2017  It sounds simple and harmless—an electronic sensor attached to a baby's sock that monitors vital signs and alerts parents on their smart phones if, for instance, an infant's oxygen saturation level drops. But pediatric experts argue that such devices may cause undue alarm to parents, with no evidence of medical benefits, especially... [Comments]

Global Biometric Adoption Soars as Biometric Smartphone Prices Plunge; 120 Models for $150 or Less

1/23/2017

DENVER , Jan. 23, 2017  The latest mobile market research from Acuity Market Intelligence reveals that biometric smartphone prices have dropped dramatically. The quarterly average price of a biometric smartphone decreased from $849 in Q1 2013 to $276 in Q4 2016.  There are now 120 sub-$150 models on the market at an average price of $116, up from just 28 a... [Comments]

Biology Products

Mouse Anti-Snail, a.a. 150-39 Antibody, Unconjugated from CHEMICON

Description:Snail, a.a. 150-39...
Company:CHEMICON

Rat Anti-Mouse IgM Heavy Chain Monoclonal Antibody, Unconjugated, Clone LO-MM-3 from Cell Sciences

Description:Anti-Mouse IgM Heavy Chain, Clone LO-MM-3, Monoclonal Antibody...
Company:Cell Sciences

Chicken Anti-HOXC11 Polyclonal Antibody, Unconjugated from ProSci, Inc

Description:HOXC11 Antibody...
Company:ProSci, Inc

Rabbit Anti-BAFF-R (CT) BR3 Polyclonal Antibody, Unconjugated from ProSci, Inc

Description:BAFF-R (CT) BR3 Affinity Purified Polyclonal Antibody...
Company:ProSci, Inc

Chicken Anti-HOXC11 Polyclonal Antibody, Unconjugated from ProSci, Inc

Description:HOXC11 Antibody...
Company:ProSci, Inc

Biology Technology

3D Bioprinting Market Worth 1,332.6 Million USD by 2021

2/1/2017

PUNE, India , February 1, 2017 According to a new market research report "3D Bioprinting Market by Technology (Microextrusion, Inkjet, Laser, Magnetic), Material (Cells, Hydrogels, Extracellular Matrices, Biomaterials), Application (Clinical (Bone, Cartilage, Skin) & Research (Regenerative Medicine)) - Global Forecasts to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, This repor... [Comments]

Global Biomarkers Technologies, Markets and Companies Report 2017-2025: Proteomics, Metabolomics, Molecular Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Clinical Trials, and Bioinformatics - Research and Markets

2/1/2017

DUBLIN , Feb 1, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Biomarkers - Technologies, Markets and Companies" to their offering. This report describes different types of biomarkers and their discovery using various -omics technologies such as proteomics and metabolomics. Molecular diagnostics technologies are... [Comments]

New Genedata Screener® APC Functionality and Integration with Nanion SyncroPatch 384PE at SLAS2017

2/1/2017

Basel, Switzerland and Munich, Germany (PRWEB) February 01, 2017 Genedata, a leading provider of advanced software solutions for drug discovery and life science research, today announced new automated patch clamp (APC) functionality in Genedata Screener for Ion Channel Screening and a Genedat... [Comments]

eMazzanti Wins Bid to Name Whale Shark Tracked Online

2/1/2017

(PRWEB) February 01, 2017 Hoboken, New Jersey ­- (Cision) February 1, 2017 – eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area IT consultant and MSP, has won a bid to name the first female whale shark to be featured on the Ocearch Shark Tracker website. The bid was donated to the Woods Hole Oceanograph... [Comments]

Research Reports Coverage on Biotech Stocks -- Intercept Pharma, Aeterna Zentaris, Spark Therapeutics, and Aratana Therapeutics

2/1/2017

NEW YORK , February 1, 2017 The Biotech industry remains under intense pressure due to political and media focus on high drug prices, as well as the changing competitive scenario weighing on the sector. However, its fundamentals remain strong, with M&A, product approvals, and positive data flow to act as catalysts, according to a Zacks' report. This morning, Stock-Caller... [Comments]

(Date:1/21/2017)... 2017 Research and Markets has announced the ... report to their offering. ... The global voice recognition biometrics market to grow at ... The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of ... market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales ...
(Date:1/19/2017)... Jan. 19, 2017 Sensory Inc ... and security for consumer electronics, and i ... systems and cybersecurity solutions, today announced a global ... financial institutions worldwide to bolster security of data ... secure user authentication platforms they offer, innerCore now ...
(Date:1/18/2017)... MINNETONKA, Minn. , Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ ... eClinical technology company that supports the entire spectrum ... 2016 has been another record-breaking year for the ... and market interest in MedNet,s eClinical products and ... to the tremendous marketplace success of ...
Breaking Biology News(10 mins):
Mouse monoclonal [SH-A1] to S100 alpha ( Abpromise for all tested applications). entrezGeneID: 6271 SwissProtID: P23297...
G-protein coupled purinergic receptor P2Y8...
This application changes sensitive keywords in an FCS file to remove patient information. It was contributed by Dr. David Miller....
Recognizes rat Taste Receptor 2 (TR2). The immunogen shows no significant sequence homology with TR1, gustducin or other pheromone receptors....
Biology Products:
(Date:2/1/2017)... -- "Agricultural biologicals testing market is projected ... testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ... The market is primarily driven by factors such as high ... agriculture, and increased expenditure on R&D by biological product manufacturers. ... region and untapped regions such as Africa ...
(Date:1/31/2017)... ... January 31, 2017 , ... One Million Solutions in ... insights via this webinar regarding the "Adoption Process of Novel Technologies in ... and Biotech Industries". , Yvonne Will, Ph.D., Senior Director, Pfizer, and Helen ...
(Date:1/31/2017)... Berkeley, CA (PRWEB) , ... January 31, 2017 , ... ... treatments and a cure for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s ... winners are Drs. Martine Barkats and Maria-Grazia Biferi, the team from the Institute of ...
(Date:1/31/2017)... MA (PRWEB) , ... January 31, 2017 , ... ... Silva Lima, PharmD, Ph.D. discussing "Incorporating Safety Pharmacology Endpoints in Toxicology Studies: ... Beatriz Silva Lima, PharmD, Ph.D. is an important speaker with the following credentials:, ...
