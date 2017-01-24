Biology News

Technologies Empowering Future of Identity Management
|1/25/2017
|NEW YORK , Jan. 25, 2017 The Elements of Enterprise Information Security Identity and Access Management (IAM) lifecycle is comprised of a comprehensive set of business processes and enterprise infrastructure for the purpose of maintaining digital identities and providing a secured and documented access to enterprise resources and applications. There are significant number of p... [Comments]
NMR Markets: Global Analysis and Opportunity Evaluation 2016 - 2020
|1/24/2017
|NEW YORK , Jan. 24, 2017 Biopharm Reports has carried out a comprehensive market study of the laboratory use of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR). This involved the participation of 363 experienced end-users and profiled current practices, developments, trends and end-user plans over the next three years, as well as growth and opportunities. These areas include gro... [Comments]
Consumer-Use Baby Monitors Have Little Proven Benefit for Healthy Infants
|1/24/2017
|PHILADELPHIA , Jan. 24, 2017 It sounds simple and harmless—an electronic sensor attached to a baby's sock that monitors vital signs and alerts parents on their smart phones if, for instance, an infant's oxygen saturation level drops. But pediatric experts argue that such devices may cause undue alarm to parents, with no evidence of medical benefits, especially... [Comments]
Global Biometric Adoption Soars as Biometric Smartphone Prices Plunge; 120 Models for $150 or Less
|1/23/2017
|DENVER , Jan. 23, 2017 The latest mobile market research from Acuity Market Intelligence reveals that biometric smartphone prices have dropped dramatically. The quarterly average price of a biometric smartphone decreased from $849 in Q1 2013 to $276 in Q4 2016. There are now 120 sub-$150 models on the market at an average price of $116, up from just 28 a... [Comments]
Research and Markets - Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market Growth of 19.36%, 2017-2021 With AGNITIO, Nuance Communications, VoiceTrust & VoiceVault Dominating
|1/21/2017
|DUBLIN , Jan 20, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering. The global voice recognition biometrics market to grow at a CAGR of 19.36% during the period 2017-2021. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global voice recogn... [Comments]
Biometric Sensor Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2022, Globally, Allied Market Research
|1/19/2017
|PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India , January 19, 2017 According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global Biometric Sensor Market, Opportunities and Forecast, 2014 - 2022," the global biometric sensor market is expected to garner $1.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2016 to 2022. In 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the global mar... [Comments]
innerCore Offering Sensory's TrulySecure Biometric Technology as Part of its Security Packages
|1/19/2017
|SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Jan. 19, 2017 Sensory Inc ., a Silicon Valley company enhancing user experience and security for consumer electronics, and i nnerCore , provider of next-generation payment processing systems and cybersecurity solutions, today announced a global partnership that will assist more banks, enterprises and financial institutions worldwide to bolster security... [Comments]
Kalorama: More IVD M&A Likely in Changing Acquisitions Landscape
|1/18/2017
|ROCKVILLE, Md. , Jan. 18, 2017 In vitro diagnostic (IVD) companies were very active in 2016 with respect to mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and Kalorama Information expects that trend to continue – though the reasons for such acquisitions have been shifting. Generally, uncertainty in reimbursement and healthcare reform in Europe and the U.S. has changed the acquis... [Comments]
KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services Announces Hire of Vice President of Marketing and Sales
|1/25/2017
|Kansas City, Kansas (PRWEB) January 25, 2017 KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services, a leading functional service contract research organization (CRO) is pleased to announce the expansion of their executive leadership team. KCAS welcomes Mr. Buddy Worrell to the position of Vice President... [Comments]
The Conference Forum Launches 2017 Clinical Trial Collaborations Event
|1/25/2017
|New York, NY (PRWEB) January 25, 2017 The Conference Forum has announced the launch of the 2nd annual Clinical Trial Collaborations (CTC) conference in Boston on April 3-4, 2017. Led by Co-Chair Katherine Vandebelt, Global Head of Clinical Innovation at Eli Lilly, the CTC conference is... [Comments]
SCIEX Sponsors a New Webinar Discussing the Routine Use of High Resolution Mass-Spec Analysis of Pesticides in Baby Food
|1/25/2017
|Yorba Linda, Ca (PRWEB) January 25, 2017 Pesticide residue analysis of baby food products represents a challenge for routine control laboratories, as consequence of the stringent EU MRL in place. It makes it necessary to reach low LOQ in the validated methods for a specific group of pesticide... [Comments]
Proceedings of the IEEE Celebrates 105th Anniversary with Sneak-Peek of 2017 Special Issues
|1/25/2017
|Piscataway, NJ (PRWEB) January 25, 2017 Celebrating 105 years as one of the leading journals in electrical and computer engineering and computer science, the Proceedings of the IEEE will be publishing an exciting lineup of special issues in 2017. Topics for the 2017 special issues includ... [Comments]
Monitoring the Formation and Removal of Biofilms From Clinically Relevant Pathogens in Real-Time
|1/25/2017
|San Diego, CA (PRWEB) January 25, 2017 A large percentage of bacterial species are capable of growing on biotic and abiotic surfaces. Within these surfaced-adhered communities secreted signaling molecules are used to coordinate gene expression across the entire colony, thereby promoting surv... [Comments]