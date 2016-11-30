Biology News

23andMe Releases Second Children's Book "The One and Only Me" as Part of Larger Education Program
|12/22/2016
|MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , Dec. 20, 2016 As part of its longstanding mission to improve genetic literacy at all levels, 23andMe, the leading personal genetics company, recently released its latest children's book, titled The One and Only Me . The book focuses on the topics of inheritance and variation of traits that are part of the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS)...
SuperCom Subsidiary LCA Awarded a New $750,000 to $2.5 Million Program by California County
|12/22/2016
|NEW YORK , December 22, 2016 SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB ), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, Public Safety, HealthCare, and Finance sectors announced today that Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), a subsidiary of SuperCom, has been selected to implement and deploy a community-based supportive services program to reduce recidivism...
Transition to Keyless Automotive Access Systems Fuels Growth Opportunities for Specialist Companies
|12/20/2016
|LONDON , Dec. 20, 2016 The rising popularity of mobility services such as car sharing, rental and leasing is stoking significant interest in keyless access systems. Following the saturation of radio frequency technology, Bluetooth low energy (BLE), biometrics and near-field communication (NFC) are poised to emerge as the next wave of wireless technologies in the automotive ind...
STMicroelectronics and Valencell Announce Collaboration on Highly Accurate and Powerful Biometric Sensor Platform for Wearables and IoT
|12/20/2016
|RALEIGH, N.C. and GENEVA, Dec, 20, 2016 Valencell , the leading innovator in performance biometric data sensor technology, and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced today the launch of a new, highly accurate and scalable development kit for biometric wearable...
Exoskeleton Technology News Announces Launch of New Website
|1/1/2017
|Albuquerque, New Mexico (PRWEB) January 01, 2017 Exoskeleton Technology News is proud to announce the launch of a new website and domain. The new website provides comprehensive news, information, and analysis of the growing robotic exoskeleton technology industry. This industry is destine...
Thanks to Tesoro Foundation, South Texas Blood & Tissue Center can roll out new bus
|12/31/2016
|San Antonio, Texas (PRWEB) December 30, 2016 The Tesoro Foundation and the South Texas Blood & Center (STBTC), the nonprofit community blood bank for more than 40 counties in South Texas, announce a Tesoro Foundation grant for a brand-new bloodmobile. The state-of-the-art blood collection...
Dr. David Samadi Explains How Inherited Mutations Linked To Prostate Cancer Increase Mortality At An Earlier Age
|12/29/2016
|New York, NY (PRWEB) December 29, 2016 A recent retrospective case-case study of 313 patients found a significantly higher mortality rate in men with prostate cancer who have the germline mutations in three genes – BRCA1/2 (BReast CAncer genes 1 and 2) and ATM. This study not only shows an...
Intrexon Announces a Special Stock Dividend of Shares of AquaBounty Technologies
|12/29/2016
|GERMANTOWN, Md. , Dec. 29, 2016 Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON)("Intrexon" or the "Company"), a leader in the engineering and industrialization of biology to improve the quality of life and health of the planet, today announced a special stock dividend of 53,296,710 shares of common stock of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. ("AquaBounty"), subject to adjustment to reflect a...
Mizuho OSI’s Insite Specialty Surgical Table Proved Vital in the Separation of 12-month-old Conjoined Twin Girls
|12/31/2016
|(PRWEB) December 31, 2016 Mizuho OSI, manufacturer of specialty surgical tables, pressure management solutions, and table-specific patient care kits, recently fulfilled an urgent and unusual request from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Jessica Bardwell, Clinical Business...
New Standardized Arc Flash Symbol Marks Important Step Forward For Safety
|12/31/2016
|Milford, PA (PRWEB) December 31, 2016 Clarion Safety Systems , a leading designer and manufacturer of safety signs and safety labels is pleased to share insight on safety communication and symbols following the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) adoption of a new symbol m...
Author Alzina Mouton-Moore’s newly released “It Ain’t You, The Battle is in the Air” is an astute and thorough guide to handling life's challenging obstacles from A to Z.
|12/31/2016
|(PRWEB) December 31, 2016 "It Ain't You, The Battle is in the Air": a resourceful and witty manual that lists the battles that followers of Christ must face and the resources that believers can utilize to triumph. "It Ain't You, The Battle is in the Air" is the creation of published author,...
Author Ken Kincaide’s Newly Released “30 Days to Increasing Your Prosperity” is a Guide to Prosperity
|12/31/2016
|(PRWEB) December 31, 2016 "30 Days to Increasing Your Prosperity": a guide to true prosperity and fulfillment. "30 Days to Increasing Your Prosperity" is the creation of published author, Ken Kincaide, an emergency services clinician in Western Colorado with a BS from Colorado State Universi...
Dynatronics Announces Completion Of $975,000 Private Placement Led By Prettybrook Partners
|12/31/2016
|COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah , Dec. 30, 2016 Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT, the "Company" or "Dynatronics"), today announced it has completed a $975,000 private placement financing led by affiliates of Prettybrook Partners LLC (collectively, "Prettybrook Partners"), a strategic private equity investor focused on the healthcare industry. This financing involved t...
Boston Scientific To Participate In 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
|12/31/2016
|MARLBOROUGH, Mass. , Dec. 30, 2016 Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX ) is scheduled to participate in the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 in San Francisco . Mike Mahoney , chairman and chief executive officer, will present at approximately 7:30 a.m. PST. At 8:00 a.m., Mike will be joined by Dan Brennan , executive...
MiMedx Files Lawsuits Against Two Additional Former Sales Employees For Breach Of Contractual Obligations
|12/31/2016
|MARIETTA, Ga. , Dec. 30, 2016 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG ), the leading regenerative medicine company utilizing human amniotic tissue and patent-protected processes to develop and market advanced products and therapies for the Wound Care, Surgical, Orthopedic, Spine, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic, and Dental sectors of healthcare, today announced that the Company ha...
Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Certain of Its Senior Executives
|12/31/2016
|NEW YORK , Dec. 30, 2016 Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP ("BLB&G") today announced that it has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of Boston Retirement System against Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Alexion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALXN ) and certain of its senior executives. The action, which is captioned Boston Retirement Syst...