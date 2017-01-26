Biology News

Crossmatch Announces Foreign Assistance/Disaster Relief Solution to Combat Fraud, Waste and Abuse
|1/26/2017
|PANAMA CITY , Jan. 26, 2017 Crossmatch, a leading provider of security and identity management solutions, today unveiled a new solution aimed at combatting fraud, waste and abuse in assistance operations around the world. The solution was introduced at the Action on Disaster Relief conference in Panama City , a key meeting point for UN agencies and foreign assistance o... [Comments]
Acuity Market Intelligence Releases "Ten Top Trends for Biometrics and Digital Identity" for 2017
|1/26/2017
|DENVER , Jan. 26, 2017 Acuity Market Intelligence today released the 2017 "Ten Top Trends for Biometrics and Digital Identity". Acuity characterizes 2017 as a "breakout" year for biometrics and digital identity when increased adoption reflects a new understanding of the potential benefits these technologies offer. "Biometrics and digital identity are o... [Comments]
Technologies Empowering Future of Identity Management
|1/25/2017
|NEW YORK , Jan. 25, 2017 The Elements of Enterprise Information Security Identity and Access Management (IAM) lifecycle is comprised of a comprehensive set of business processes and enterprise infrastructure for the purpose of maintaining digital identities and providing a secured and documented access to enterprise resources and applications. There are significant number of p... [Comments]
NMR Markets: Global Analysis and Opportunity Evaluation 2016 - 2020
|1/24/2017
|NEW YORK , Jan. 24, 2017 Biopharm Reports has carried out a comprehensive market study of the laboratory use of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR). This involved the participation of 363 experienced end-users and profiled current practices, developments, trends and end-user plans over the next three years, as well as growth and opportunities. These areas include gro... [Comments]
Charm CowSide II Test Achieves ILVO Validation
|1/27/2017
|Lawrence, MA (PRWEB) January 27, 2017 Charm Sciences, Inc. is pleased to announce the Charm CowSide II test has completed ILVO validation. CowSide II is a 3 hour qualitative test of raw milk for inhibitory substances including residues of antibiotics. The method meets Belgian FASFC acceptan... [Comments]
Neurotrope Bioscience to Present at the Noble Financial Capital Markets' 13th Annual Investor Conference
|1/27/2017
|NEW YORK , Jan. 27, 2017 Neurotrope, Inc. (OTCQB: NTRPD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, announced today that Susanne Wilke , PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Neurotrope, is scheduled to present at the Noble Financial Capital Markets' 13 th Annual NobleCON Conference, be... [Comments]
Humanized Mouse Model Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% During 2016 to 2021
|1/27/2017
|PUNE, India , January 27, 2017 The global humanized mouse model market is projected to reach USD 116.0 million by 2021 from USD 73.3 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% in the next five years (2016 to 2021) propelled by increase in R&D activities carried out by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Browse 69 tables and 47 figures, 12 Compa... [Comments]
Enterprise Imaging Implementations Drive Growth at Laurel Bridge
|1/27/2017
|NEWARK, Del. , Jan. 27, 2017 Laurel Bridge Software, a provider of enterprise medical imaging workflow solutions , experienced dramatic growth in 2016; major contributions came from health systems' merger and acquisition activity and their ensuing efforts to achieve their enterprise imaging goals by utilizing Laurel Bridge solutions. Last year Laurel Bridge Software solidifie... [Comments]
2017 iaedp Symposium Continues Tradition of Presenting Latest in Eating Disorder Treatment with Country’s Top Professionals
|1/29/2017
|Pekin, IL (PRWEB) January 28, 2017 The 31st annual iaedp (International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals) Symposium is just weeks away, and this year’s event continues the Symposium’s reputation for presenting the latest in new treatments and research concerning eating disorders.... [Comments]
Upscale, Student-Run 418 Restaurant is a Culinary Classroom
|1/29/2017
|Kalamazoo, MI (PRWEB) January 29, 2017 Kalamazoo Valley Community College’s newest culinary classroom, the 418 restaurant, is now open to the public. “This student-run restaurant offers a unique learning opportunity,” said John Korycki, director of culinary education for the college. “Our che... [Comments]
Vie Collection Launches WRINKLE DIMENSION Hyaluronic Acid Concetrate
|1/29/2017
|SAINT-MALO, FRANCE (PRWEB) January 29, 2017 Vie Collection confirms its anti-aging expertise by drawing inspiration from hyaluronic acid injections with WRINKLE DIMENSION Hyaluronic Acid Concentrate. This semi-fluid, half-lotion serum brings together a trio of hyaluronic acid, the benchmark... [Comments]
CSUDH Ranked 4th in California, 18th Nationally for Students’ ‘Overall Mobility’
|1/29/2017
|Carson, CA (PRWEB) January 29, 2017 California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) has been ranked 4th among all California colleges and 18th nationally out of 2,137 colleges in the “ Overall Mobility Index ” of students category in a comprehensive report released Jan. 18 by The Equity... [Comments]
|1/29/2017
|MIAMI , Jan. 29, 2017 When Super Tory gasps for breath, it's easy to treat the world's most advanced neonatal patient simulator as if he were a real newborn in respiratory distress. The new manikin's computer-controlled dynamically-compliant lungs are so realistic that they accurately respond to real mechanical ventilation. At the touch of a bu... [Comments]
Visit Gaumard's Ultimate Reality Exhibit at IMSH 2017
|1/28/2017
|MIAMI , Jan. 28, 2017 Get ready to suspend disbelief when you walk into Gaumard's booth at the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare January 29 – 31 in Orlando . New anatomically accurate features make it easier than ever to treat the high-fidelity manikins on display in booth #617 as if they were real patients. The Victoria ® birthing si... [Comments]
IBA Molecular erwirbt Mallinckrodt Nuclear Imaging, um einen erstklassigen Radiopharmaka-Konzern aufzubauen
|1/28/2017
|BERLIN , January 28, 2017 Die Transaktion folgt auf regulatorische Zulassungen Gemeinsam produzieren die Unternehmen über ein globales Netzwerk aus 21 Herstellungszentren nuklearmedizinische Diagnostik- und Therapielösungen für mehr als 14 Millionen Patienten jährlich. Das Netzwerk verfügt über eine Kundenbasis aus über 6.000 öffentlich... [Comments]
MailMyPrescriptions.com - Announcement
|1/27/2017
|BOCA RATON, Fla. , Jan. 26, 2017 MailMyPrescriptions.com announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Alliance HealthCard of Florida , Inc. Alliance HealthCard of Florida , Inc., a division of Aon Benefit Solutions, Inc., an Aon subsidiary (NYSE: AON ), will make mailmyprescriptions.com available to America's Health Care Plan/RX Plan Age... [Comments]