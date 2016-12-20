Biology News

Sandata Technologies Expands Leadership Team with Product Management Executive
|1/13/2017
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. , Jan. 13, 2017 Sandata Technologies, LLC, a leading national provider of technology solutions for the homecare industry, including Electronic Visit Verification™ (EVV™), announced today the appointment of homecare industry expert, Justin Jugs, as Senior Vice President of Product Management. Justin brings more than 15 years of homecare experience to San...
Trovagene Announces Broadening Network of Commercial Distributors
|1/12/2017
SAN DIEGO , Jan. 12, 2017 Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV ), a developer of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) technologies, today announced that it has signed agreements with seven strategic partners across Europe and the Middle East for commercialization of the Trovera™ liquid biopsy tests. This milestone marks the first wave of international distribution agree...
Study: The Office of 2017 Will Use Biometrics - But Not Business Cards or Fax Machines
|1/12/2017
NEW YORK , Jan. 12, 2017 New research undertaken by Fit Small Business has revealed trends around the office of the future. 1,000 participants were simply asked which office technology had they not used in the last three months which we may consider standard issue. Insights on what will be key features in the office of 2017 were also gathered from futurist...
Biometric Technology Market is Estimated to Generate $10.72 Billion, Globally by 2022 - Allied Market Research
|1/12/2017
PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India , January 12, 2017 A new report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global Biometric Technology Market: Opportunities and Forecasts, 2015 - 2022," projects that the global biometric technology market is expected to generate revenue of $10.72 billion by 2022, with an estimated CAGR of 19.4% from 2016 to 2022. Continue Reading...
Attagene Receives Tibbetts Award at White House Ceremony
|1/16/2017
Morrisville, NC (PRWEB) January 16, 2017 Attagene , a Research Triangle Park-based life science company, received the prestigious Tibbetts Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Tibbetts Award honors the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program participants "that h...
Eurofins Genomics Expands Express Oligo Service
|1/16/2017
LOUISVILLE, Ky. , Jan. 16, 2017 Eurofins Genomics today announced the expansion of its Express Oligo service, which will allow more customers to receive their primers in a shorter turnaround time, without the usual price premium or compromise in quality found with other providers. Express oligos are available for anyone in the United States at no additional fee. Res...
Phase Genomics Announces Commercial Availability of Rapid End-to-End Genome Assembly Service
|1/14/2017
San Diego, CA (PRWEB) January 14, 2017 Seattle-based Phase Genomics has announced the general availability of Proximo™, a new service providing complete end-to-end genome assemblies to researchers around the globe. Long considered a "holy grail" in biological research, access to complete gen...
ASBM Statement on Final Guidance for Industry Nonproprietary Naming of Biological Products
|1/14/2017
ARLINGTON, Va. , Jan. 13, 2017 The Alliance for Safe Biologic Medicines (ASBM) today issued the following statement in response to FDA final guidance on biologic naming: We commend the FDA for its continued leadership in emphasizing the importance of distinct naming for all biologics, including biosimilars. Our members are keenly aware of the benefits biosimilars will...
Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) Publish Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) Audit Protocols for Singapore
|1/16/2017
(PRWEB) January 16, 2017 Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the availability of the newly updated International Audit Protocol Consortium (IAPC) EHS audit protocol for Singapore . Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit proto...
BraunAbility Moving Forward with New Incentive Solutions
|1/16/2017
Atlanta, GA (PRWEB) January 16, 2017 Atlanta-based incentive company Incentive Solutions is proud to announce their recent partnership with an innovator in the wheelchair accessibility industry, BraunAbility . Incentive Solutions will provide BraunAbility a debit card rewards program to mo...
Protecting Business and Employees from Infectious Diseases | nVIRO Shield
|1/16/2017
St. Louis, MO (PRWEB) January 16, 2017 St. Louisans are well-aware of the following facts at present: Flu and cold season is here This year's influenza shot seems to be having no effect on keeping this particularly bad strain of the flu away In any public area, at least half...
Sharon Kleyne & Kent Heckenlively Talk Vaccinations & Autism
|1/16/2017
Grants Pass, OR (PRWEB) January 16, 2017 Date aired: January 9, 2017 Guest: Kent Heckenlively, author, editor, attorney, science teacher http://www.ageofautism.com/legal Sharon Kleyne, America's leading water educator, researcher and advocate welcomed health activist, author, scienc...
Smart Medical Devices Market to be Worth US$66.1 Billion by 2024: Awareness About Disease Management Lures Consumers Toward Sophisticated Products, Notes TMR
|1/16/2017
ALBANY, New York , January 16, 2017 Transparency Market Research states that the leading players operating in the Global Smart Medical Devices Market held a huge share of 43% in 2015. Apple Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Abbott Laboratories have been frontrunners in the overall market, grabbing the undivided attention of buyers with their sophisticated produ...
Linde Completes Acquisition of The Service Center, Supplier of Medical Oxygen and Respiratory Equipment Repair Services
|1/16/2017
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. , Jan. 16, 2017 Linde Gas North America LLC today announced that it has purchased substantially all of the assets and business of The Service Center LLC, a market leading provider of medical oxygen and respiratory equipment repair services to healthcare providers in the Midwest and Southeast regions of the U.S. Headquartered in Broadvie...
SurgaColl Technologies: Board Announcement - Appointment of CEO
|1/16/2017
DUBLIN , January 16, 2017 Bill is an internationally experienced medical device industry executive who has held a number of general management and leadership positions with global medical device companies, including Smith & Nephew, Angiodynamics, Orthovita and Stryker. He has a strong track record of launching new products and building successful businesses in the sector...
Dovetail Genomics Launches New Genome Assembly Service Designed to Provide Researchers with Chromosome-Scale Genome Assemblies
|1/16/2017
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. , Jan. 16, 2017 Dovetail Genomics today announced the commercial launch of its new Dovetail™ Hi-C sequencing and assembly service, which yields chromosome-scale genome assemblies. The service is available immediately and will be presented in a Dovetail-hosted workshop on Jan. 17 at the Plant & Animal Genome conference (PAG XXV) in San Diego . "...