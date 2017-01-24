Biology News

Navigation Links

1/25/2017

NEW YORK , Jan. 25, 2017 The Elements of Enterprise Information Security Identity and Access Management (IAM) lifecycle is comprised of a comprehensive set of business processes and enterprise infrastructure for the purpose of maintaining digital identities and providing a secured and documented access to enterprise resources and applications. There are significant number of p... [Comments]

NMR Markets: Global Analysis and Opportunity Evaluation 2016 - 2020

1/24/2017

NEW YORK , Jan. 24, 2017 Biopharm Reports has carried out a comprehensive market study of the laboratory use of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR). This involved the participation of 363 experienced end-users and profiled current practices, developments, trends and end-user plans over the next three years, as well as growth and opportunities. These areas include gro... [Comments]

Consumer-Use Baby Monitors Have Little Proven Benefit for Healthy Infants

1/24/2017

PHILADELPHIA , Jan. 24, 2017  It sounds simple and harmless—an electronic sensor attached to a baby's sock that monitors vital signs and alerts parents on their smart phones if, for instance, an infant's oxygen saturation level drops. But pediatric experts argue that such devices may cause undue alarm to parents, with no evidence of medical benefits, especially... [Comments]

Global Biometric Adoption Soars as Biometric Smartphone Prices Plunge; 120 Models for $150 or Less

1/23/2017

DENVER , Jan. 23, 2017  The latest mobile market research from Acuity Market Intelligence reveals that biometric smartphone prices have dropped dramatically. The quarterly average price of a biometric smartphone decreased from $849 in Q1 2013 to $276 in Q4 2016.  There are now 120 sub-$150 models on the market at an average price of $116, up from just 28 a... [Comments]

Biology Technology

KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services Announces Hire of Vice President of Marketing and Sales

1/25/2017

Kansas City, Kansas (PRWEB) January 25, 2017 KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services, a leading functional service contract research organization (CRO) is pleased to announce the expansion of their executive leadership team. KCAS welcomes Mr. Buddy Worrell to the position of Vice President... [Comments]

The Conference Forum Launches 2017 Clinical Trial Collaborations Event

1/25/2017

New York, NY (PRWEB) January 25, 2017 The Conference Forum has announced the launch of the 2nd annual Clinical Trial Collaborations (CTC) conference in Boston on April 3-4, 2017. Led by Co-Chair Katherine Vandebelt, Global Head of Clinical Innovation at Eli Lilly, the CTC conference is... [Comments]

SCIEX Sponsors a New Webinar Discussing the Routine Use of High Resolution Mass-Spec Analysis of Pesticides in Baby Food

1/25/2017

Yorba Linda, Ca (PRWEB) January 25, 2017 Pesticide residue analysis of baby food products represents a challenge for routine control laboratories, as consequence of the stringent EU MRL in place. It makes it necessary to reach low LOQ in the validated methods for a specific group of pesticide... [Comments]

Proceedings of the IEEE Celebrates 105th Anniversary with Sneak-Peek of 2017 Special Issues

1/25/2017

Piscataway, NJ (PRWEB) January 25, 2017 Celebrating 105 years as one of the leading journals in electrical and computer engineering and computer science, the Proceedings of the IEEE will be publishing an exciting lineup of special issues in 2017. Topics for the 2017 special issues includ... [Comments]

Medicine News

First Cancer Survivor to Summit Everest Announces Plan to Complete the Explorer’s Grand Slam

1/25/2017

BRECKENRIDGE, CO (PRWEB) January 25, 2017 Sean Swarner announced today that he will be journeying to the North Pole in April, making him the first cancer survivor to complete “The Explorer’s Grand Slam,” consisting of summiting the seven highest peaks and both poles. Swarner will not only com... [Comments]

MilitaryConnection.com Joins Forces with Rebuilding America’s Warriors (R.A.W.)

1/25/2017

Simi Valley, CA (PRWEB) January 25, 2017 MilitaryConnection.com is one of the most respected and comprehensive directories of military and veteran resources on the web, with something for everyone. With its robust traffic, huge email database and almost 600,000 combined fans and followers... [Comments]

Center for Autism and Related Disorders to Hold Parent Workshop in Conejo Valley Area

1/25/2017

Thousand Oaks, CA (PRWEB) January 25, 2017 Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) today announced a parent training workshop in the city of Aguora Hills. Sponsored by CARD's Thousand Oaks center, the workshop will provide parents with an overview of autism and applied behavior ana... [Comments]

ATP Science Products Now Live on Amazon.com

1/25/2017

Boca Raton, FL (PRWEB) January 25, 2017 ATP Science, an Australian-based company focused on creating nutritional and wellness products to enhance people’s everyday lives, announced its products are now available for purchase on Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer. ATP Science d... [Comments]

Medicine Technology

Safe Rx Announces New Vice President for Pharmacy Sector

1/25/2017

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. , Jan. 25, 2017 Safe Rx LLC, a manufacturer and marketer of locking prescription vials (LPVs) used by pharmacies and veterinarians in dispensing controlled substances, today announced the appointment of Anthony Dolan as its Vice President of Pharmacy Sales and Marketing. "At Safe Rx, we are at the beginning of a high growth path to help pharmacies... [Comments]

Europe Market Report for Neurosurgery Navigation Systems 2017 - MedCore

1/25/2017

NEW YORK , Jan. 25, 2017  The revenues generated from fee per-use loans and from the service and maintenance of existing systems pushed the overall market value higher than revenue from system sales. This revenue depends on the number of IGS systems in use and will consistently account for around 30% of the total market value. Relatively few IGS systems with neurosurgical... [Comments]

Mass Spectrometry: Global Markets, Developments and Opportunities 2017 - 2020

1/25/2017

LONDON , Jan. 25, 2017 Laboratory Markets Limited has completed a comprehensive market study of the global use of mass spectrometry in both clinical and research laboratory settings. This study, which estimates a current 'MS analysis' global market size of $6.8 billion and growing to $9.2 billion (CAGR of 9%) over the next four year, profiles the use of mass spectrometry acros... [Comments]

MGC Diagnostics Corporation Reports Fiscal 2016 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

1/25/2017

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Jan. 25, 2017  MGC Diagnostics Corporation (NASDAQ: MGCD ), a global medical technology company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2016. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Overview: Fourth quarter 2016 revenue increased by 9% to $11.5 million, compared to $10.6 million in the prior year period.... [Comments]

