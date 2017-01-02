Biology News

Texas Biomed Names Larry Schlesinger, M.D. As President/CEO
|2/3/2017
|SAN ANTONIO , Feb. 3, 2017 Texas Biomedical Research Institute announced that its Board of Trustees has named Dr. Larry Schlesinger as the Institute's new President and CEO. Dr. Schlesinger will take the helm of Texas Biomed effective May 31, 2017. He is currently the Chair of the Department of Microbial Infection and Immunity and Director of the Center for Microbial... [Comments]
Newly Launched Identity Strategy Partners, LLP Provides Policy and Technical Consultation on Complex Identity Issues to the Private and Public Sectors
|2/3/2017
|WASHINGTON , Feb. 3, 2017 A new independent identity strategy consultancy firm announces its formation, Identity Strategy Partners, LLP (IdSP) . Designed to fill a critical niche in technical and policy expertise in the complex identity market, founding partners Mark Crego and Janice Kephart together have nearly 35 combined years just in identity expertise that span feder... [Comments]
TapImmune Completes Scale-Up and GMP Manufacturing of TPIV 200 Vaccine to Supply Additional Phase 2 Clinical Trials
|2/2/2017
|JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Feb. 2, 2017 TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV ), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and gene-based immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, announced today it has successfully completed a multi-gram scale-up and GMP manufacturing of a second clinica... [Comments]
EyeLock Releases New White Paper "What You Should Know About Biometrics in the Cloud"
|2/2/2017
|NEW YORK , Feb. 2, 2017 EyeLock LLC, a market leader of iris-based identity authentication solutions, has released a new white paper " What You Should Know About Biometrics in the Cloud ." The problem of ensuring user authenticity is a growing concern. In traditional schemes, cryptography is used to protect the authentication of users. However, traditional authent... [Comments]
Biometric 2 Factor Authentication for Salesforce is now available on AppExchange
|2/3/2017
|New York, NY (PRWEB) February 03, 2017 The recent identity theft and personal data protection issues stemming from the cutting-edge hacking techniques further exacerbate the weaknesses in traditional password-protection login systems. According to Gartner research: ‘…in 2015 there were more t... [Comments]
Animal Biotechnology Technologies, Markets and Companies 2017-2026: 124 Companies & 108 Collaborations - Research and Markets
|2/3/2017
|DUBLIN , Feb 3, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Animal Biotechnology - Technologies, Markets and Companies" to their offering. This report describes and evaluates animal biotechnology and its application in veterinary medicine and pharmaceuticals as well as improvement in food production. Knowledg... [Comments]
MiMedx Comments On FDA Decision Not To Finalize HCT/P Guidance Documents This Year
|2/3/2017
|MARIETTA, Ga. , Feb. 3, 2017 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG ), the leading regenerative medicine company utilizing human amniotic tissue and patent-protected processes to develop and market advanced products and therapies for the Wound Care, Surgical, Orthopedic, Spine, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic, and Dental sectors of healthcare, commented today regarding the Food and Dr... [Comments]
RoviSys Strengthens European Presence, Caters to Benelux Region with New Office in Utrecht
|2/3/2017
|Aurora, Ohio (PRWEB) February 03, 2017 RoviSys, a leading independent provider of comprehensive process automation, systems integration, and building management solutions, announced today the opening of an office in Utrecht, The Netherlands. This new location allows RoviSys and RoviSys Buildi... [Comments]
Brown University’s Raymond Russell, MD, Named 2017 President of ASNC
|2/3/2017
|Bethesda, MD (PRWEB) February 03, 2017 The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC) has named Raymond Russell III, MD, PhD, FASNC, FACC, as its 2017 President. Dr. Russell is an associate professor of medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, R.I.... [Comments]
Florida Hospital and the Tampa Bay Lightning Celebrate American Heart Month by Educating Fans about Heart Health Awareness on February 4th, 2017
|2/3/2017
|Tampa, FL (PRWEB) February 03, 2017 Florida Hospital and the Tampa Bay Lightning are presenting Heart Health Awareness night at the AMALIE Arena this Saturday, February 4th. February is American Heart Month and the two organizations are focused on encouraging the community to create healthier... [Comments]
Milan Supply Chain Solutions Honors Seven Employees with Million Mile Safe Driving Award
|2/3/2017
|Milan, Tennessee (PRWEB) February 03, 2017 Milan Supply Chain Solutions held its annual award ceremony Monday Jan. 9, 2017, for seven truck drivers who have reached one and two million consecutive miles of safe driving. “It is a big deal for them and for all of us,” Pat Landreth said. He is M... [Comments]
Spinal Simplicity Announces Receipt of FDA Clearance for Minuteman® G3-R Removable End Fusion Implant
|2/3/2017
|Overland Park, Kansas (PRWEB) February 03, 2017 Spinal Simplicity, a medical device company developing innovative solutions to treat complex surgical problems, has received its third 510(k) clearance from FDA for the Minuteman G3-R spinal implant, part of the Minuteman family of supplemental... [Comments]
Drug Delivery in Central Nervous System Diseases 2016-2021 & 2026: Technologies, Markets and Companies - Profiles of 76 Companies & 98 Collaborations - Research and Markets
|2/3/2017
|DUBLIN , Feb 3, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Drug Delivery in Central Nervous System Diseases - Technologies, Markets and Companies" to their offering. The delivery of drugs to central nervous system (CNS) is a challenge in the treatment of neurological disorders. Drugs may be administered dire... [Comments]
Sleep Aids: Technologies and Global Markets - Focus on Insomnia, Sleep apnea, RLS, Bruxism, Narcolepsy & Sleepwalking - Research and Markets
|2/3/2017
|DUBLIN , Feb 3, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sleep Aids: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering. The report discusses products, trends, new developments and compensation issues that are currently affecting or are likely to affect the market soon. Analyses are provided for each of the key companies in th... [Comments]
Cell Therapy - Technologies, Markets and Companies - Research and Markets
|2/3/2017
|DUBLIN , Feb 3, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Cell Therapy - Technologies, Markets and Companies" to their offering. This report describes and evaluates cell therapy technologies and methods, which have already started to play an important role in the practice of medicine. Hematopoietic stem cel... [Comments]
Neuroprotection Drugs, Markets and Companies 2017-2025: Profiles of 142 Companies That Have a Neuroprotective Product or Products Along With 120 Collaborations
|2/3/2017
|DUBLIN , Feb 3, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Neuroprotection - Drugs, Markets and Companies" to their offering. This report describes the role of neuroprotection in acute disorders such as stroke and injuries of the nervous system as well as in chronic diseases such as neurodegenerative disorde... [Comments]