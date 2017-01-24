Biology News

(Date:1/24/2017)... 2017 Biopharm Reports has carried out ... of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR). This involved ... current practices, developments, trends and end-user plans over ... and opportunities. These areas include growth in the ... and innovation requirements, hyphenated NMR techniques, main suppliers ...

(Date:1/23/2017)... The latest mobile market research from Acuity Market ... The quarterly average price of a biometric smartphone decreased ... 2016. There are now 120 sub-$150 models on the ... just 28 a year ago at an average price ... Most , Acuity Market Intelligence Principal, "Biometric Smartphones are ...

(Date:1/19/2017)... and PUNE, India , January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ ... titled, "Global Biometric Sensor Market, Opportunities and Forecast, 2014 - 2022," the ... at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2016 to 2022. In 2015, ... to high-level security for both public and private sectors. ... ...