Biology News

CalciMedica Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Studies for CRAC Channel Inhibitor
|1/6/2017
|LA JOLLA, Calif. , Jan. 6, 2017 Privately-held CalciMedica, Inc., announced that it started Phase 1 safety studies in healthy volunteers of a novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibitor, CM4620, intended to treat acute pancreatitis. Acute pancreatitis, sudden painful inflammation of the pancreas, is typically a mild disorder, but can be very seriou... [Comments]
SomaLogic announces that it has joined the iCarbonX Digital Life Alliance
|1/6/2017
|BOULDER, Colo. , Jan. 5, 2017 SomaLogic announced today that it has agreed to join the "Digital Life Alliance" established by iCarbonX, the China -based company founded in 2015 to build a "Global Digital Health Ecosystem that can define each person's 'digital life' based on a combination of individual's biological, behavioral and psychological data, the Internet and ar... [Comments]
Delta ID Introduces Iris Scanning Technology for In-Car Biometrics and Secure Autonomous Driving at CES 2017
|1/6/2017
|NEWARK, Calif. , Jan. 5, 2017 Delta ID Inc., a leader in consumer-grade iris scanning technology, introduced its iris scanning technology for automotive at CES® 2017. Delta ID has collaborated with Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ) to demonstrate the use of iris scanning as a secure, reliable and convenient way to identify and authenticate the driver in a car, and as a... [Comments]
CES 2017: A&D Medical Features its ULTRACONNECT Blood Pressure Monitors
|1/4/2017
|LAS VEGAS , Jan. 4, 2017 For the thousands of attendees at this year's International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), A&D Medical , a global leader in connected health and biometric measurement devices and services, will be featuring its new line of ULTRA CONNECT blood pressure monitors. On display in A&D Medical's special CES Exhibit Suite , the new upper ar... [Comments]
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 7, 2017
|1/9/2017
|NEW YORK , Jan. 9, 2017 Attorney Advertising -- NEW YORK Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ("Agile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGRX ) and certain of its officers, and is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons or entities who purchased General Cable secur... [Comments]
Pall ForteBio Acquires the Pioneer SPR Product Line from SensiQ Technologies to Expand Its Label-Free Interaction Analysis Portfolio
|1/9/2017
|Freemont, CA (PRWEB) January 09, 2017 Pall ForteBio, the developer and provider of industry-leading label-free biosensor technology platform, today announced that they will acquire the assets related to SensiQ’s Pioneer product line.Pioneer products are immediately available for sales, servic... [Comments]
RegeneRx Receives Notice of Acceptance for Patent in Australia For Treatment of Neural Injury with Thymosin Beta 4.
|1/9/2017
|ROCKVILLE, Md. , Jan. 9, 2017 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: RGRX) ("the Company" or "RegeneRx"), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair and regeneration, today announced that it has received a Notice of Acceptance for a patent from the Australian Patent Office for the use of Thymosin beta 4 (Tß4), the active pharmaceutic... [Comments]
FinancialBuzz.com: Advances in Biotechnology Sector
|1/9/2017
|NEW YORK , January 9, 2017 http://www.Financialbuzz.com - The biotechnology industry is very diverse. Technological innovation and new therapeutic platforms are consistently being developed by biotechs and extensively used in clinical trials. A new research report by Grand View Research, Inc. estimates that the global biotechnology market size is expected to reac... [Comments]
Almac Group Launches Almac Clinical University
|1/9/2017
|Souderton, PA (PRWEB) January 09, 2017 Almac Clinical Technologies , part of the Almac Group, the world’s largest privately-held contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organisation, today announced the launch of Almac Clinical University, a first-in-industry web-based training... [Comments]
Catalent to Develop Softgel Capsules for JOT’s Leading Orphan Disease Candidates
|1/9/2017
|Somerset, N.J. (PRWEB) January 09, 2017 Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that it is to evaluate Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc.’s (JOT) novel... [Comments]
Standard Process Inc. Hires New Vice President, Clinical Science, Education & Innovation
|1/9/2017
|Palmyra, Wisconsin (PRWEB) January 09, 2017 Standard Process Inc., manufacturer of whole food nutrient solutions for the healthcare professional market, announced today the hire of John P. Troup, PhD, to be its Vice President, Clinical Science, Education & Innovation. In this newly create... [Comments]
Conventus to Host Live Webinar on MACRA’s Quality Payment Program for Medical Practices
|1/9/2017
|Woodbridge, New Jersey (PRWEB) January 09, 2017 Conventus, New Jersey’s premier professional liability insurer formed by and governed through an alliance of independent physicians, will host a live webinar, MACRA – What You Need to Know to Prepare. This educational event, presented by Caroly... [Comments]
Qatar Sanitary Ware (Water Closets & Cisterns, Basins, Urinals, Bathtubs & Others) Market Competition Forecast and Opportunities Report 2011-2021 - Research and Markets
|1/9/2017
|DUBLIN , Jan 9, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Qatar Sanitary Ware Market By Product Type (Water Closets & Cisterns, Basins, Urinals, Bathtubs & Others), By Application (Residential Vs. Commercial), By Organized Vs. Unorganized, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering. The sanitar... [Comments]
QIAGEN Enhances Bioinformatics Portfolio with Acquisition of OmicSoft
|1/9/2017
|HILDEN , Germany and GERMANTOWN, Maryland , January 9, 2017 QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN ; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the acquisition of OmicSoft Corporation, providing access to OmicSoft's powerful multi-omics data management infrastructure solution as well as expertly curated 'omics' data sets that complement QIAGEN's bioinformatics portfolio that... [Comments]
Debiopharm Group's Triptorelin 6-month Formulation Receives Approval for the Treatment of Central Precocious Puberty (CPP) in Europe
|1/9/2017
|LAUSANNE , Switzerland , January 9, 2017 Debiopharm International SA (Debiopharm - http://www.debiopharm.com ), a Swiss-based company, part of Debiopharm Group ™ , today announced that triptorelin 6-month formulation (Decapeptyl ® and Pamorelin ® 22.5 mg) received approval for the treatment of central precocious puberty (CPP) in 22 European countries whe... [Comments]
QIAGEN Announces Comprehensive Range of Enhancements for GeneReader NGS System
|1/9/2017
|GERMANTOWN, Maryland , and HILDEN, Germany , January 9, 2017 QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN ; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced a comprehensive range of enhancements for the GeneReader NGS System* - in particular the launch of new gene panels that will create a full menu for oncology applications - that are designed to significantly improve the utility, efficien... [Comments]