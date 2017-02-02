Biology News

Texas Biomed Names Larry Schlesinger, M.D. As President/CEO
|2/3/2017
|SAN ANTONIO , Feb. 3, 2017 Texas Biomedical Research Institute announced that its Board of Trustees has named Dr. Larry Schlesinger as the Institute's new President and CEO. Dr. Schlesinger will take the helm of Texas Biomed effective May 31, 2017. He is currently the Chair of the Department of Microbial Infection and Immunity and Director of the Center for Microbial... [Comments]
Newly Launched Identity Strategy Partners, LLP Provides Policy and Technical Consultation on Complex Identity Issues to the Private and Public Sectors
|2/3/2017
|WASHINGTON , Feb. 3, 2017 A new independent identity strategy consultancy firm announces its formation, Identity Strategy Partners, LLP (IdSP) . Designed to fill a critical niche in technical and policy expertise in the complex identity market, founding partners Mark Crego and Janice Kephart together have nearly 35 combined years just in identity expertise that span feder... [Comments]
TapImmune Completes Scale-Up and GMP Manufacturing of TPIV 200 Vaccine to Supply Additional Phase 2 Clinical Trials
|2/2/2017
|JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Feb. 2, 2017 TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV ), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and gene-based immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, announced today it has successfully completed a multi-gram scale-up and GMP manufacturing of a second clinica... [Comments]
EyeLock Releases New White Paper "What You Should Know About Biometrics in the Cloud"
|2/2/2017
|NEW YORK , Feb. 2, 2017 EyeLock LLC, a market leader of iris-based identity authentication solutions, has released a new white paper " What You Should Know About Biometrics in the Cloud ." The problem of ensuring user authenticity is a growing concern. In traditional schemes, cryptography is used to protect the authentication of users. However, traditional authent... [Comments]
Aratana Therapeutics to Attend North American Veterinary Conference
|2/4/2017
1
GOOD
|LEAWOOD, Kan. , Feb. 3, 2017 Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX ), a pet therapeutics company focused on the licensing, development and commercialization of innovative biopharmaceutical products for companion animals, announced it will highlight the commercial availability of NOCITA ® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) and the co-promotion of GALLIPRANT ® (... [Comments]
Biometric 2 Factor Authentication for Salesforce is now available on AppExchange
|2/3/2017
|New York, NY (PRWEB) February 03, 2017 The recent identity theft and personal data protection issues stemming from the cutting-edge hacking techniques further exacerbate the weaknesses in traditional password-protection login systems. According to Gartner research: ‘…in 2015 there were more t... [Comments]
Animal Biotechnology Technologies, Markets and Companies 2017-2026: 124 Companies & 108 Collaborations - Research and Markets
|2/3/2017
|DUBLIN , Feb 3, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Animal Biotechnology - Technologies, Markets and Companies" to their offering. This report describes and evaluates animal biotechnology and its application in veterinary medicine and pharmaceuticals as well as improvement in food production. Knowledg... [Comments]
MiMedx Comments On FDA Decision Not To Finalize HCT/P Guidance Documents This Year
|2/3/2017
|MARIETTA, Ga. , Feb. 3, 2017 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG ), the leading regenerative medicine company utilizing human amniotic tissue and patent-protected processes to develop and market advanced products and therapies for the Wound Care, Surgical, Orthopedic, Spine, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic, and Dental sectors of healthcare, commented today regarding the Food and Dr... [Comments]
NCMA's Ear, Nose, Throat Specialist Dr. Mark Homicz Receives 2017 Top Doctor Recognition
|2/5/2017
|Santa Rosa, CA (PRWEB) February 05, 2017 San Francisco Magazine recently queried area doctors to nominate their choice of best physicians in eight Bay Area counties for 2017. Almost 1,000 nominations were submitted and a little over 500 physicians were selected by the healthcare research comp... [Comments]
Brain New Day Talk on Relationship Between Traumatic Brain Injuries and Impaired Driving to Be Given at Orange Ulster Boces
|2/5/2017
|Goshen, New york (PRWEB) February 05, 2017 ""Distracted driving” is the term used for operating a vehicle while text messaging or talking on a cell phone. In 2015, it was a factor in 3,459 deaths in the U.S. alone—9.8 percent of all fatalities that year. And while the number of peop... [Comments]
Reichert Technologies - Life Sciences Showcases SPR Applications and Capabilities at 61st Annual Biophysical Society Meeting in New Orleans
|2/5/2017
|Buffalo, New York (PRWEB) February 05, 2017 Reichert Technologies, a business unit of AMETEK Ultra Precision Technologies, will take part in the 61st Annual Biophysical Society Meeting in New Orleans from February 11–15, 2017. In addition to displaying its highly sensitive and flexible 4-c... [Comments]
Pixel Film Studios Recently Released ProMetal 4K Foil for Final Cut Pro X
|2/5/2017
|Aliso Viejo, California (PRWEB) February 05, 2017 "ProMetal 4K Foil comes with over 80 aluminum foil composites which editors can completely customize inside of Final Cut Pro X," said Christina Austin - CEO of Pixel Film Studios. ProMetal 4K Foil contains 85 aluminum foil compos... [Comments]
Flower Orthopedics Launches FlowerAdvantage, an Ambulatory Surgery Center Efficiency and Savings Partnership
|2/4/2017
|HORSHAM, Pa. , Feb. 3, 2017 Flower Orthopedics, the leader in Ready-For-Surgery ™ extremity implant systems, announces the release of its FlowerAdvantage ™ Program, a multi-level initiative designed to reduce the costs of providing care in the ambulatory surgery center setting. "The FlowerAdvantage™ Program has four pillars that generate costs savings and positive... [Comments]
NFL and Texas Medical Center Announce Winners for 1st and Future Competition
|2/4/2017
|HOUSTON , Feb. 4, 2017 Three winners were announced today in the second annual 1 st and Future competition, a collaboration between the National Football League (NFL) and the Texas Medical Center (TMC) to award startups focused on driving innovations to advance sports technology and athlete safety. The winners – GoRout of Rochester, Minnesota , Mobile Virt... [Comments]
Radio Program 'In Your Right Mind' Will Explore Abstinence vs. Harm Reduction in a New Broadcast on 790 AM KABC
|2/4/2017
|SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. , Feb. 3, 2017 " In Your Right Mind ," a weekly behavioral health radio program that features in-depth roundtable discussions of today's behavioral health headlines, is set to air an impactful show, " Abstinence vs. Harm Reduction ," on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. Pacific time on Talk Radio 790 AM KABC in Los Angeles . The broadcast will explore two... [Comments]
Pulmatrix Announces Over $3.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
|2/4/2017
|LEXINGTON, Mass. , Feb. 3, 2017 Pulmatrix, Inc ., (NASDAQ: PULM ), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors to purchase an aggregate of approximately $3.33 million of shares of common stock... [Comments]