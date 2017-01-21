Biology News

Spero Therapeutics Acquires Next Generation Antibacterial Candidates from Pro Bono Bio for Treatment of Multidrug-Resistant, Gram-Negative Infections
|1/31/2017
|CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Jan. 31, 2017 Spero Therapeutics, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company founded to develop novel therapies for the treatment of bacterial infections, today announced it has acquired a next generation set of antibacterial candidates from Pro Bono Bio Ltd (PBB) to bolster its pipeline addressing the increased prevalence of multi-drug resistant forms... [Comments]
Invitae to announce fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and 2017 guidance and will host conference call on February 13, 2017
|1/30/2017
|SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 30, 2017 Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA ), one of the fastest growing genetic information companies, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provide 2017 guidance on Monday, February 13, 2017, and Invitae's management team will host a conference call that day at 4:45 p.m. Eastern / 1:45 p.m.... [Comments]
Crossmatch Announces Foreign Assistance/Disaster Relief Solution to Combat Fraud, Waste and Abuse
|1/26/2017
|PANAMA CITY , Jan. 26, 2017 Crossmatch, a leading provider of security and identity management solutions, today unveiled a new solution aimed at combatting fraud, waste and abuse in assistance operations around the world. The solution was introduced at the Action on Disaster Relief conference in Panama City , a key meeting point for UN agencies and foreign assistance o... [Comments]
Acuity Market Intelligence Releases "Ten Top Trends for Biometrics and Digital Identity" for 2017
|1/26/2017
|DENVER , Jan. 26, 2017 Acuity Market Intelligence today released the 2017 "Ten Top Trends for Biometrics and Digital Identity". Acuity characterizes 2017 as a "breakout" year for biometrics and digital identity when increased adoption reflects a new understanding of the potential benefits these technologies offer. "Biometrics and digital identity are o... [Comments]
3D Bioprinting Market Worth 1,332.6 Million USD by 2021
|2/1/2017
|PUNE, India , February 1, 2017 According to a new market research report "3D Bioprinting Market by Technology (Microextrusion, Inkjet, Laser, Magnetic), Material (Cells, Hydrogels, Extracellular Matrices, Biomaterials), Application (Clinical (Bone, Cartilage, Skin) & Research (Regenerative Medicine)) - Global Forecasts to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, This repor... [Comments]
Global Biomarkers Technologies, Markets and Companies Report 2017-2025: Proteomics, Metabolomics, Molecular Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Clinical Trials, and Bioinformatics - Research and Markets
|2/1/2017
|DUBLIN , Feb 1, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Biomarkers - Technologies, Markets and Companies" to their offering. This report describes different types of biomarkers and their discovery using various -omics technologies such as proteomics and metabolomics. Molecular diagnostics technologies are... [Comments]
New Genedata Screener® APC Functionality and Integration with Nanion SyncroPatch 384PE at SLAS2017
|2/1/2017
|Basel, Switzerland and Munich, Germany (PRWEB) February 01, 2017 Genedata, a leading provider of advanced software solutions for drug discovery and life science research, today announced new automated patch clamp (APC) functionality in Genedata Screener for Ion Channel Screening and a Genedat... [Comments]
eMazzanti Wins Bid to Name Whale Shark Tracked Online
|2/1/2017
|(PRWEB) February 01, 2017 Hoboken, New Jersey - (Cision) February 1, 2017 – eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area IT consultant and MSP, has won a bid to name the first female whale shark to be featured on the Ocearch Shark Tracker website. The bid was donated to the Woods Hole Oceanograph... [Comments]
Blue Sky Family Dental Now Offers Comprehensive Dental Restoration Options
|2/1/2017
|Torrance, CA (PRWEB) February 01, 2017 Blue Sky Family Dental now offers comprehensive dental restoration options. Restorative dentistry is the field of dentistry involved in diagnosing and managing various diseases that affect the teeth, and restoring teeth to their optimal functional and... [Comments]
Health and Fitness-Tracking Cronovo Smartwatch Sweeps in more than $152,000 on Kickstarter, Continues to Offer Crowdfunding Discounts on Indiegogo
|2/1/2017
|Warrington, United Kingdom (PRWEB) February 01, 2017 After raising more than $152,000 USD on Kickstarter, five-times its original campaign goal, discounts for the Cronovo Smartwatch will continue to be offered on the crowdfunding website Indiegogo . “The response Cronovo received on Kic... [Comments]
Park Cities Pet Sitter Announces an Upcoming Group Dog Training “C.L.A.S.S.” Beginning Saturday, February 25th at Glencoe Park in Dallas.
|2/1/2017
|Dallas, Texas (PRWEB) February 01, 2017 Park Cities Pet Sitter has announced a 5-week group dog training class beginning in late February 2017. The series of classes will be taught by Park Cities Pet Sitter trainer, Valerie Fry, who is an official “C.L.A.S.S.” evaluator. “C.L.A.S.S.” is a... [Comments]
Abbott Sponsors Webinar Discussing How to Improve Laboratory Operational Efficiency and Deliver More Value to your Healthcare Organization
|2/1/2017
|Yorba Linda, Ca (PRWEB) February 01, 2017 As healthcare trends push cost-pressures onto hospital systems, laboratories are faced with intensifying budget constraints while managing an ever-increasing demand for higher quality. Properly managing these competing pressures is critical to the su... [Comments]
New Studies on Hazardous Drug Delivery Confirm Equashield to be Truly Closed System, as Defined by NIOSH
|2/1/2017
|NEW YORK , February 1, 2017 Equashield , a leading provider of Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTDs) for the safe and simple handling of hazardous drugs, today announced the results of two comparative studies conducted at the University of North Carolina, confirming Equashield's CSTD to be a true leak-free and air-tight CSTD. The studies, conducted by th... [Comments]
Outcome Health and the American Heart Association Announce Patient Consultation Room Collaboration
|2/1/2017
|CHICAGO , Feb. 1, 2017 In honor of American Heart Month, Outcome Health (formerly ContextMedia) today announces a collaboration with the American Heart Association. Through this joint initiative, health information produced by the American Heart Association will be delivered by way of Outcome Health's technology platform to consultation rooms across 55,000 member offices.... [Comments]
Global Healthcare Robotics Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2021: 80 Profiles of Key Players in the $2.8 Billion Sector - Research and Markets
|2/1/2017
|DUBLIN , Feb. 1, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Healthcare Robotics: Global Market Analysis and Forecasts" report to their offering. The market for healthcare robots, including surgical robots, hospital robots, and rehabilitation robots, will grow in revenue from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $2.8 billion by 2021 at a compound an... [Comments]
Freudenberg invests in medical technology
|2/1/2017
|DETROIT , Feb. 1, 2017 Global technology company Freudenberg is developing products that make delivering drug treatment for some of the most common diseases more precise and the healing process faster. The company is currently investing in the expansion of its medical technology division worldwide. More than a million Americans are diagnosed with cancer every year, more tha... [Comments]