Biology News

Research and Markets - Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market Growth of 19.36%, 2017-2021 With AGNITIO, Nuance Communications, VoiceTrust & VoiceVault Dominating
|1/21/2017
|DUBLIN , Jan 20, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering. The global voice recognition biometrics market to grow at a CAGR of 19.36% during the period 2017-2021. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global voice recogn... [Comments]
Biometric Sensor Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2022, Globally, Allied Market Research
|1/19/2017
|PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India , January 19, 2017 According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global Biometric Sensor Market, Opportunities and Forecast, 2014 - 2022," the global biometric sensor market is expected to garner $1.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2016 to 2022. In 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the global mar... [Comments]
innerCore Offering Sensory's TrulySecure Biometric Technology as Part of its Security Packages
|1/19/2017
|SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Jan. 19, 2017 Sensory Inc ., a Silicon Valley company enhancing user experience and security for consumer electronics, and i nnerCore , provider of next-generation payment processing systems and cybersecurity solutions, today announced a global partnership that will assist more banks, enterprises and financial institutions worldwide to bolster security... [Comments]
Kalorama: More IVD M&A Likely in Changing Acquisitions Landscape
|1/18/2017
|ROCKVILLE, Md. , Jan. 18, 2017 In vitro diagnostic (IVD) companies were very active in 2016 with respect to mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and Kalorama Information expects that trend to continue – though the reasons for such acquisitions have been shifting. Generally, uncertainty in reimbursement and healthcare reform in Europe and the U.S. has changed the acquis... [Comments]
G&L Scientific Inc. announces Opening of New Offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts
|1/21/2017
|Cambridge, MA (PRWEB) January 20, 2017 G&L Scientific Inc, a leading provider of clinical and scientific consulting and resource to the healthcare industry ( http://www.gandlscientific.com ), has announced the opening of new offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, strengthening and improving... [Comments]
Nipro Corporation and Transonic Systems announce the formation of a Joint Venture
|1/21/2017
|Ithaca, NY (PRWEB) January 20, 2017 Nipro Corporation (Osaka, Japan) and Transonic Systems Inc. (New York, USA) announced the formation of a Joint Venture (JV) under which Nipro will receive exclusive marketing and sales rights for all non-OEM Transonic products in Japan. As partners for more... [Comments]
Nova Oculus Recruits Emergo to Assist with Global Compliance
|1/21/2017
|Indian Wells, CA (PRWEB) January 21, 2017 Nova Oculus Partners has forged another key alliance in our ongoing endeavors to bring to market a pioneering medical device for the treatment of Age-Related Macular Degeneration. The company’s chief operating officer, Walter O’Rourke, has signed a... [Comments]
Interpace Diagnostics Announces $4.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
|1/21/2017
|PARSIPPANY, N.J. , Jan. 20, 2017 Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG)("Interpace" or the "Company"), a company that provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests and pathology services, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with three institutional investors to purchase an aggregate of 855,000 shares of common stock... [Comments]
Caron Labs Has Highly Successful ECRM Trade Show
|1/21/2017
|Boca Raton, FL (PRWEB) January 21, 2017 Caronlab Australia, an Australian company known for health and beauty products such as Bump eRaiser, recently attended the January ECRM Trade Show in Hilton Head, SC, where it benefited from outstanding meetings with major retail buyers. Caron Labs h... [Comments]
Alcovit Announces Expansion in the American Market
|1/21/2017
|Boca Raton, FL (PRWEB) January 21, 2017 Salveo for life, a company that distributes an effervescent lime-flavored drink called Alcovit from Germany, announced it is bringing its product to the United States as part of its presence to expand its market reach. Using a formula developed and p... [Comments]
Pixel Film Studios Releases ProDOF for Final Cut Pro X
|1/21/2017
|Aliso Viejo, California (PRWEB) January 21, 2017 "ProDOF is the perfect set of tools for video editors that want to create the illusion of rack focusing from one subject to another subject in a scene," said Christina Austin - CEO of Pixel Film Studios. Video editors using ProDOF... [Comments]
China Oats Manufacturer Seamild Led by Pious Buddhist Owner Aiming at Continuous Business Expansion
|1/21/2017
|(PRWEB) January 21, 2017 Seamild, the largest manufacturer of oats in China, is now aiming at global business expansion, riding on the futuristic vision of its owner and founder. As Oat is recognized globally as one of the healthiest cereals, XieQingkui, the founder of Seamild, strongly recom... [Comments]
United States Clinical Laboratory Testing Market Research Report 2017 - Forecast to 2022: Market is Dominated by Clinical Chemistry Tests - Research and Markets
|1/21/2017
|DUBLIN , Jan 20, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Clinical Laboratory Testing Market By Type of Test (Tumor, Clinical Chemistry, Microbiology, Esoteric), By Type of Lab (Hospital, Physician, Independent), & By Type of Diseases (Tuberculosis, Influenza, Cancer, HIV/AIDS etc.), Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.... [Comments]
ResMed and BMC/3B Medical Settle Global Litigation
|1/21/2017
|SAN DIEGO , Jan. 20, 2017 ResMed (NYSE: RMD ), BMC ( Beijing, China ) and 3B Medical ( Winter Haven, Florida ) today announced they have agreed on a global settlement of all litigation between the parties. BMC and 3B will be permitted to sell their existing products in exchange for royalty payments to ResMed, and ResMed will make a one-time settlement payment to 3B to cl... [Comments]
Life Science Analytics Market Worth 24.73 Billion USD by 2021
|1/21/2017
|PUNE, India , January 20, 2017 According to a new market research report "Life Science Analytics Market by Type (Descriptive, Prescriptive), Application (Marketing, R&D, Compliance, SCM), Component (Software, Service), Delivery (On premise, Cloud), End user (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device, CRO) - Forecasts to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the marke... [Comments]
ARMO BioSciences Presents New Phase 1b Clinical Data for AM0010 in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Patients at 2017 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium
|1/21/2017
|REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , Jan. 20, 2017 ARMO BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage immuno-oncology company, presented new Phase 1b clinical data on the Company's lead investigational immuno-oncology drug AM0010 (PEGylated Interleukin-10) at the 2017 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, co-sponsored by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), taking place January 19-21, 2017 in... [Comments]